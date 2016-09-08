Mounted Eagles Walk N Roll event planned

The annual Mounted Eagles Walk N Roll, So They Can Ride event will be Saturday following the Paul Bunyan Trail from Nisswa to Pequot Lakes. The minimum pledge is $25. Forms can be obtained by contacting info@mountedeagles.org . Participants can walk, bike, roller blade, run, use a wheelchair, etc.

Registration will begin at 2 p.m. at the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Gazebo. The walk will officially start at 3 p.m. Participants will make their way north on the Paul Bunyan Trail to the Trailside Center at the Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. In addition to the event on the trail, a spaghetti dinner, live music and silent auction will take place at the Trailside Center from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and under 5 years are free.

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship provides therapeutic horsemanship and equine related activities to persons of all ages with physical, mental social and emotional challenges throughout the Brainerd lakes area.

For more information, contact Lynn Fairbanks at 218-831-8240.