Trail-in-a-Day event coming to Brainerd lakes area

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch The Paul Bunyan Cyclists take a route incorporating bike trails and roads during a recent club ride in and around Baxter.

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch The Paul Bunyan Cyclists take a route incorporating bike trails and roads during a recent club ride in and around Baxter.

Help celebrate the 125th Anniversary of Minnesota State Parks and Trails by grabbing a bike, inline skates or walking shoes and heading out to the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

Gather friends and family to join one of the organized rides, rolls, or other events, or find a favorite spot on the trail between Lake Bemidji and Crow Wing State Parks and go it alone.

Visit mndnr.gov/125 to find a section of the trail to ride, roll or walk.

Guided bike ride, Crow Wing State Park

Meet at the park office and hit the trail from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bring a bike and join the naturalist for an easy ride on the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail to the Mississippi River bridge just outside the park. Round trip 12 miles. Participants have the option to continue to ride into Brainerd on their own.

Contact: Kacie Carlson at 218-328-8989 or by email at kacie.carlson@state.mn.us.

Pedal Pequot, Pequot Lakes

Meet at Trailside Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy family fun activities and food along the Paul Bunyan Trail in the Trailside Park in the heart of Pequot Lakes.

Contact Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce director Jenna Crawford at jenna@pequotlakes.com or at 218-568-8911. Or Cindy Nelson, community coordinator, at cmercernelson@explorebrainerdlakes.com

Mounted Eagles Walk-N-Roll So they can Ride, Nisswa

The annual Mounted Eagles Walk-N-Roll, So They Can Ride event will be Saturday following the Paul Bunyan Trail from Nisswa to Pequot Lakes. The minimum pledge is $25. Forms can be obtained by contacting info@mountedeagles.org. Participants can walk, bike, roller blade, run, use a wheelchair, etc.

Registration will begin at 2 p.m. at the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Gazebo. The walk will officially start at 3 p.m. Participants will make their way north on the Paul Bunyan Trail to the Trailside Center at the Pequot Lakes Baptist Church. In addition to the event on the trail, a spaghetti dinner, live music and silent auction will take place at the Trailside Center from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and under 5 years are free.

Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship provides therapeutic horsemanship and equine related activities to persons of all ages with physical, mental social and emotional challenges throughout the Brainerd lakes area.

For more information, contact Lynn Fairbanks at 218-831-8240.

Meet in the Middle, Hackensack

The Hackensack City Park is situated halfway between Lake Bemidji State Park to the north and Crow Wing State Park to the south. Stop and enjoy family fun activities there from 1-3 p.m. Saturday along with food and drink specials from local merchants. For a prelude to the 12th Annual Chainsaw event Sept. 23-25, enjoy a Chainsaw Quick Carve by local artists. Listen to a short presentation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about 2 p.m. and enjoy cake to commemorate the day.

Contact Hackensack Chamber of Commerce at www.hackensackchamber.com or 218-675-6135.

1830s Historic Encampment and Heritage Days, Pine River

Forbes Park and Pine River Railroad Depot alongside the Paul Bunyan State Trail Historic depot will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The 1830s historic encampment features tools of the trade and handmade crafts of the era. Displays of flint knapping, blacksmithing, storytelling and other historic displays and quilt show. Offering free hobo stew at noon. Admission to all events is free.

Contact Pine River Chamber of Commerce at 218-587-4000.

Loon Journal, Lake Bemidji State Park

A naturalist will share excerpts from this entertaining journal, written by a local loon who records his yearly travels to the Gulf and the return trip the following spring from 7:30-8:30 p.m Friday.

Contact John Fylpaa at 218-308-2300 or by email at John.Fylpaa@state.mn.us.

Bike ride to the Mississippi River, Bemidji

Meet at the Lake Bemidji State Park and join the naturalist for an easy bike ride from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the paved Paul Bunyan State Trail to the outlet of the Mississippi River. Round trip 10 miles.

Contact John Fylpaa at 218-308-2300 or by email at John.Fylpaa@state.mn.us.