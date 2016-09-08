Golf Course Drive closes to through traffic

Starting 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Golf Course Drive from Excelsior Road to Woida Road will be closed to through traffic to complete concrete curb and gutter installation.

Depending on the weather, the street is expected to be closed for four days and reopen to through traffic from Excelsior Road to Design Road and the Clearwater Road intersection at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

During this time through traffic should utilize alternate routes. Motorists are urged to drive with caution when in a construction zone and expect traffic delays and detours during this construction phase.

Contact Bolton & Menk Inc. Project Engineer Bryan Drown at 218-821-5242 or Anderson Brothers Construction Project Manager Loren Bendson at 218-820-9934 for any questions or concerns.