Police Blotter - Sept. 9

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:20 p.m. Saturday of kids in the area of the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. Officers found two kids playing "Pokemon Go." They were advised the business was closed.

Report at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 2 of a suspicious vehicle on the 15000 block of Edgwood Drive. Officer found it to be a delivery driver.

WOLF—Report at 9:04 p.m. Sunday of a wolf chasing a truck on the 5700 block of Mapleton Road. Officers were unable to locate.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a handicap card at Wal-Mart.

Report at 1:35 p.m. Sunday of a mini van that left JCPenney, 7352 Glory Road, with a mesh bag full of unknown items without paying for them.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday for theft at Wal-Mart.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 2 for shoplifting at Target, 14546 Dellwood Dr.

ASSAULT—Report at 8:43 a.m. Sept. 2 of a juvenile male who threatened to stab another youth with a fork at Pinehaven House, 13417 Cypress Drive. The male was arrested.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:32 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 24000 block of Crow Wing County Road 3, Merrifield.

FIRE—Report at 9:37 p.m. Sunday of a brush fire on the 21000 block of County Road 3, Merrifield. The fire was attended.

Report at 9:02 p.m. Saturday of a brush fire on the 18000 block of Highway 6, Deerwood.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:48 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious person on the 12000 block of Three Mile Road, Brainerd.