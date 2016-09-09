The 14th annual Medora Hot Air Balloon Rally and the second Badlands Kite Fest kick off early Saturday morning to coincide with the final weekend of the Medora Musical. “Photographers come from all over the state just for this weekend,” Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Director Justin Fisk said. “The sight of the hot air balloons in the unmatched setting of the North Dakota Badlands is a photographer’s dream.” BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

MEDORA, N.D. - As the sun rolls in over the Badlands this weekend, those on the ground will catch a glimpse of hot air balloons as they glide over the skyline.

The 14th annual Medora Hot Air Balloon Rally and the second Badlands Kite Fest kick off early Saturday morning to coincide with the final weekend of the Medora Musical.

John Boulger, a Fargo attorney, has been maneuvering his hot air balloon over the Badlands since the beginning of the event and calls it one of the most beautiful places to fly.

“I’ve flown all across Australia, all across the U.S.,” he said. “I’ve flown in Mexico. I’ve flown in Canada and there’s no place more beautiful to fly a hot air balloon than the Badlands of North Dakota.”

While the event is exciting for balloonists like Boulger, it is also exciting for photographers, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Director Justin Fisk said.

“Photographers come from all over the state just for this weekend,” he said. “The sight of the hot air balloons in the unmatched setting of the North Dakota Badlands is a photographer’s dream.”