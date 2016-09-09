Search
    Motorcyclist dies in morning crash near Isle

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:05 p.m.

    ISLE—A motorcycle rollover resulted in a death Friday morning on Highway 27 west of Isle.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reported a 1992 Harley Davidson street bike was traveling west on Highway 27 when it went off the curve to the right and rolled. The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near 45th Avenue.

    The driver of the motorcycle was dead at the scene. The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

    The road was dry at the time of the crash, the state patrol reported. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.

