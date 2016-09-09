Wetterling Soccer Tribute

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch The Brainerd soccer team stands in a moment of silence for Jacob Wetterling before Thursday’s game. The team also wears arm bands with the number 11, the number that Jacob Wetterling wore for soccer. 1 / 3

Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch Brainerd’s Noah Ebinger shows the arm band he is wearing with the number 11 on it. That was the number that Jacob Wetterling wore for soccer. 2 / 3