Sept. 11's accidental survivor

Jerry Molnar, guest speak at the second annual Lakes Area Mayors Prayer Breakfast, talks with Adam Rees, president at Essentia Health central region in Brainerd. Molnar's recounted his personal experience as an accidental survivor of Sept. 11. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch

NISSWA—On a bright September day 15 years ago, Jerry Molnar woke to discover he'd overslept and would be late getting to his World Trade Center office.

He stayed up watching Monday Night Football to see the New York Giants play. After suddenly and unexpectedly losing his wife about two months earlier, Molnar was still working through the loss. He never learned how to fix the clock radio, something his wife always did for him.

"I overslept and the phone rang," Molnar said. "It was my daughter and she was screaming. She thought she lost two parents in just two months."

Molnar turned on the TV and a plane hit his office.

"I overslept and it killed all the people I worked with. It was horrendous—horrendous."

The phone rang. Men in the neighborhood who had wives in the World Trade Center called him.

Molnar said he didn't have answers but he did have a two-month head start.

"I said come over, we'll cry together," Molnar said. "So they'd come over and we'd sit and have coffee and talk about their wives and cry together. People ask me what are the people of the World Trade Center like. They are like you. It's like the bomb went off in the vestibule out here and we are all dead. So life is so short. What do I do with all this pain. God doesn't waste pain."

Molnar said after the pain of his wife dying he couldn't have had more pain even if Manhattan was dropped into the ocean. He went to World Trade Center funerals. He went through the motions. But, he said, he was a shell of a man. It took a long time, Molnar said, and then one day he noticed the sun was shining.

"I give myself to people, that's the only way I get through this," Molnar said.

In the World Trade Center, Molnar said they had a bible study every Thursday. Seven men attended. Four were older and three younger. During a bible study on the coming of the Lord in Thessalonians, the young men said they were ready to go. The older men said they had grandchildren and wanted to stick around longer.

"The three that said they were ready to go, died," Molnar said.

Molnar remembered Al Braca from Staten Island who worked on the 102nd floor in the World Trade Center.

"When the plane hit, everything started to heat up and he knew he was going to die. He stood on his desk and he called his department together. There was 50 of them. And he said, 'Listen, we are going to die. It's only a matter of a few minutes. I'm going to heaven. If you want to go with me you have to pray this prayer and ask Christ into your heart.'"

And the 50 of them did. How do we know that? Molnar said, because Braca told those on the 102nd with him to take the next moments and call their loved ones to say they were going to heaven because they accepted Jesus.

"That's powerful," Molnar said, adding when he learned that story he spoke to Braca's widow and she confirmed the details.

Time zones away, that morning 15 years ago remains etched in the American psyche.

For Molnar, seeing the same images close at hand of people he knew, it was devastating.

"I pictured my friends being crushed, burning and crushing. They were incinerated in the World Trade Center. It was the jet fuel that killed them. I have the names and in my head I can't get that out."

He remembers a wonderful woman with two children who used to come by his office and young men from his bible study. Images that stick with him came from the aftermath. The bicycles left chained to the stands outside of messengers who went into the World Trade Center and never came back down. Cars in the parking lots waiting for drivers to take them home. Two days after the attack, Molnar was on the ferry going to Manhattan. A young executive was there with him. Molnar looked around and asked where everyone was. They were alone where there used to be standing room only.

"He said, 'Who's left,' that was so sobering to me—who's left," Molnar said.

"It's so painful. The loss. It was the smoke. The smell. Going by and seeing the rubble and knowing there were people under there," Molnar said. "That's what got me sick. I would go by and cry. But the pain of losing my wife was so severe I couldn't handle any more pain. We are only capable of handling so much and then God turns it off."

Lakes Area Mayors Prayer Breakfast

Molnar was the keynote speaker at the second annual Lakes Area Mayors Prayer Breakfast, which attracted hundreds for an early morning gathering last month at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

Molnar asked those gathered if they ever felt as though they were dropped out of a spaceship and landed. "That's how I feel like here, people here are nice—too nice," he said getting laughs from the crowd.

"I'm not your typical speaker," Molnar said. "You had Mark Whitacre here last year. Now that's a speaker. He's a Tiffany speaker. I'm Wal-Mart. I'm going to tell you things about myself I don't want you to know."

Molnar recounted his childhood in Jersey City, N.J. He had two older brothers, a younger sister and alcoholic parents. "So it was a shame-based home. My father was brilliant. He was a politician but he never worked. When he did work he was a CEO or CFO of a corporation. And he was an embezzler. I loved him."

At the age of 10, Molnar said he knew the words "statute of limitations." He was quite young when his parents lost their family home and they moved in with his grandfather. They didn't have a TV. They didn't have a refrigerator. Molnar said defiant mice ran through the house without thinking of getting out of the way. They lived in three rooms—one light bulb, no shower—cheese and milk on the windowsill or out in the alley. Molnar said he was embarrassed. He had a shoeshine box and a paper route. On weekends, he worked for a scrap dealer collecting tin. When he came home with the money he did make, his dad, his mom or his grandfather wanted part of it to buy something to drink.

"My sister and I survived on bologna sandwiches, but we survived," Molnar said. "At 16 years old I was asked to leave high school. It was a good idea. I never went."

Molnar got his first job on Wall Street as a messenger.

"I had one shirt and a dream," Molnar said. "Every day I came home and washed that see-through shirt, put it back on and go in and work the next day."

Three weeks later Molnar was promoted to the mailroom. The promotions continued as Molnar moved into management. Molnar went to the New York Institute of Finance at night. He was a self-described poor student who said he took shortcuts whenever possible. But, he said, they asked him to teach a class with Ivy League students and he didn't think he was worthy enough.

When he was 22, a junior executive running a little brokerage firm, he met a girl.

"She had a bee hairdo and spike heels," Molnar said. "She looked like Shaq, she was that big. She was in a beauty contest in New Jersey. She came in first runner-up so you can imagine how pretty she was."

They married and had two children.

Making a life change

In 1973, Molnar said he owned three personnel agencies with one on Broadway. The family was living in their dream home. He hired people who had to hustle to make money with their own habits to feed. Molnar said he was out drinking all night once when his 13-year-old daughter said they didn't sleep until he came home at night.

"That day I went into Alcoholics Anonymous. I never drank again. That was 33 years ago."

Molnar said a man sat next to him. He thought the man was weird. No one was that nice.

"He helped me get sober."

Molnar said within three months of being sober he no longer felt he fit into his own company and they asked him to leave. Molnar said it was shortly after that his AA mentor told him he needed to ask Jesus into his heart. Molnar said he did and things started to change in his life. He joined a church and became a deacon.

He opened an office on the 79th floor of the World Trade Center. He remembers looking out at Manhattan below and asking what it would take to get out of the window if the business failed. And without missing a beat, the woman showing him the space said, "Phillips screwdriver."

In 1986, Molnar joined the Christian Business Men's Connection, not thinking it would change everything in his life, he said, but it did.

"It was so fantastic," Molnar said.

He was able to reach out to others. Molnar said in 20 years, 2,000 people came through his house.

"All kinds of people came through my house," Molnar said, adding every Thursday his home was packed. His business was going well in the World Trade Center. In 1993, Molnar said his wife asked him to take a day off to go to the Jersey Shore. He did and that day a bomb went off in the B2 lot of the World Trade Center.

"And that was my parking area," Molnar said. Two months later they moved back in after the cleanup and his wife asked him if he wanted to take a day off. That day a fire broke out on the 78th floor. His friends and co-workers had to walk down 79 flights of stairs. The next day, Molnar said they told him if he ever missed work again he should call them and they weren't going to work either.

In July of 2001, Molnar and his wife went to a Christian Business Men's Connection international conference.

"We were so happy to be there and she got a pain, and with that pain we went to the hospital," Molnar said. "They said 'we think it's a kidney stone.'"

Supplied with painkillers and a plan to see their regular physician in New York, they went back to the hotel room. There, the pain returned.

"She said to me, 'Jerry, I'm dying,'" Molnar halted in his comments. "She died in my arms."

It was an aneurysm.

"You don't know what you have until you lose it, that's a fact," Molnar said.

Members in the audience were moved to tears during Molnar's presentation titled, "The Accidental Survivor: Loss, leadership and life after Sept. 11."

Molnar remarried years later. He said his wife keeps him together. He wants people to connect with God and love their wives. "That's the key for me," Molnar said.

At the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast, Molnar said his message was simple.

"The message is this. (God) loves you. He cares about you. That's why you are here."