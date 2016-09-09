Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch People take a tour of the new expansion at Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge during an open house Friday. Gallery and Video

A recently opened expansion at Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge on South Sixth Street in Brainerd will allow the treatment facility to help more clients free themselves from the clutches of addiction.

An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at the facility allowed numerous community members to learn a little bit more about the facility while touring the new expansion.

There's a lot of people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, Sam Anderson, center director, told the assembled crowd.

"I am so proud of this community, I'm so proud of central lakes area, this whole area that has risen up and said 'We're going to do something about it,'" Anderson said. "'We want to help people in our community and see them set free.'"

The Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge program works because it wants to heal people in addition to helping them become sober, Executive Director Rich Scherber said. Dr. Bill Nersesian, member of the Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge board of directors, performed about 1,500 physicals on clients entering the programs in Minneapolis, he said.

"There were a few people who were severely depressed or had real problems, serious problems, even psychoses," Nersesian said. "Ninety-eight percent of them were people who made a bad decision."

After the ribbon was cut and the resident choir sang praise songs, attendees got the chance to tour the new expansion, as well as the existing facility. The new expansion features an auditorium, meetings spaces, different offices, lounges, a fitness room and new resident rooms. The new rooms feature vaulted ceilings and private bathrooms.

There are multiple chess sets located in different common areas of the new expansion. One client, Scott, said there are some residents who like to play chess during whatever spare time they have.

Anderson thanked those in attendance for coming and recognized various local and state elected officials in attendance who had supported the facility through the expansion. Those included Brainerd City Council members Sue Hilgart and Mary Koep, Baxter Mayor Darrell Olson, state Rep. Josh Heintzeman, state Sen. Carrie Ruud and Stewart Mills III, GOP candidate for the 8th District congressional seat.

Background

Prior to Friday's open house, Anderson spoke via phone with the Brainerd Dispatch and provided more detail about the facility and the recent expansion. The facility currently serves 55 clients in its long-term program and 25 in its short-term program, for a total of 80 clients, Anderson said, and the facility's capacity is 90 clients. The long-term program is 13 months long and the short-term program is a traditional one-month treatment program.

The dream of expanding started four years ago, Anderson said, when they started sketching what it might look like. A capital campaign started and they broke ground on the expansion last summer. Nor-Son Inc. handled the construction, he said, and Adult & Teen Challenge tried to hire as many local contractors as possible to work on the project.

All of the money needed for the expansion hadn't been raised by the time of the groundbreaking last summer, Anderson said, and the capital campaign is just now nearing completion.

"The Board of Directors out of Minneapolis really took a step of faith and said 'We believe that this is important,'" Anderson said.

The first client spent the night in the new space on June 2, almost exactly eight years after the long-term treatment program opened in June of 2008, Anderson said.

"Kind of a cool symmetry for us," Anderson said.

Most of the clients have been saying the new expansion makes Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge the nicest treatment facility they've ever been in, Anderson said. The bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and private bathrooms, in stark contrast to some other treatment facilities. Nice facilities have the added benefit of helping to improve the self-image of the clients who come to the facility, he said.

"We really feel that as we honor these people who are coming into our program, it helps them understand their own worth," Anderson said. "That they're worth the very best."

Anderson helped guide the remodel of the existing building and it was always a dream of his to expand, he said. It's crucial to be able to offer short- and long-term residential programs, he said, because some people are rightfully scared of committing to a year-long program.

"I don't blame them, and it's not for everybody," Anderson said. "So we wanted to be able to offer treatment services to a broad spectrum of people that were struggling with addiction."

The new expansion added nearly 14,000 square feet to the facility, bringing the total square footage to 44,000 square feet. The expansion allows the facility to offer its service to more people who need them, Anderson said. For some people, outpatient treatment won't cut it, so having more residential treatment space provides more space to help those who need more treatment.

"We want to be able to offer that here and the need is horrendous," Anderson said. "The drug usage in this area is severe."

The expansion project added living space for 29 clients, classrooms, offices and other facility improvement for the short-term residential treatment program. The short-term (14- to 90-day treatment programs) are part of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge's mission to assist teens and adults in gaining independence from addictions and other life-controlling problems.

The three core Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge programs are outpatient treatment and its long- and short-term residential treatment programs. Other services include a prevention program and an aftercare program, where program graduates get help finding jobs and housing.

About 60 percent of the clients at Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge are from within a 50-mile radius of the facility, Anderson said. All clients contribute thousands of hours of community service every year, he said, to numerous causes. The facility works with cities, parks, churches and more to provide a helping hand where it's needed.

"Addiction is so selfish, in and of itself," Anderson said. "Learning how to give back to others, helps in so many ways."