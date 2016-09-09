This map of Smith and Holt lakes shows the properties eligible for inclusion in the private Nextdoor.com social network. Each group begins with a map to set the parameters of who is allowed to view the posts and make comments.

I grew up in Crosslake, where there are not really neighborhoods to speak of—at least, not in the traditional sense with city blocks and next-door neighbors.

I was always envious of kids who lived in neighborhoods on television shows because of this. There wasn't a park for me to walk to or neighbor kids to play kickball with in the street, and on Halloween the only way to trick-or-treat was to be chauffeured by parents.

When I moved to Minneapolis for college, I did live in neighborhoods like the ones I saw on TV. I moved frequently, however, and never quite got to know my neighbors in a way I would have liked.

It was not until I moved into my home in northeast Brainerd earlier this year that I got my first real taste of living in a neighborhood like I'd always imagined. I love that my neighbors' children ride their bicycles together. I can ask my neighbors for tools or the proverbial "cup of sugar." Just this week, in fact, I asked my next-door neighbor if I could borrow a ladder—it's time to pick the apples, after all. We exchange information on strange occurrences in the neighborhood, and offer one another information on events in town.

What if you could develop relationships like that with many more neighbors than just those on your block?

This is the mission of Nextdoor.com, a private social networking website that allows neighbors within a specified geographical area to connect and share. Once connected, neighbors can share information in a number of categories, including classified advertising, crime and safety, giveaways, lost and found, recommendations or documents. An events calendar is included for neighbors to update with garage sales, neighborhood potlucks, softball games or other interesting gatherings.

Ruth and Tim DeJonghe are leaders of a Nextdoor network for residents of Smith and Holt lakes south of Garrison. The couple started the site more than two years ago after learning of it from a news broadcast. As leaders in the lake association, Ruth and Tim thought it would be a good way to maintain contact and share information for their fellow lake dwellers, most of whom are seasonal residents. It's taken time and commitment from the DeJonghes to build their online community, but two years down the road, more than 160 neighbors are members of the site.

To begin the social network, Ruth and Tim worked with Nextdoor.com to create a map of those properties that would be eligible to join the site. No one besides those who live at the included addresses is able to access the shared news feed, and each neighbor must be approved by the leaders before they're allowed to correspond.

"You do need someone willing to take time to set up a neighborhood," Ruth said.

She added the buy-in from neighbors was slow at first, in part because many of those who are part of the lake association there are older people used to more traditional forms of communication. After including the information in several newsletters and spreading the word as much as they could, the couple said more and more neighbors began to use the site. Today, the site sees several new posts a week.

The DeJonghes said the site has given them and others the opportunity to get to know people they might not have otherwise—people whose residences are across the lake, for instance.

One particularly illustrative example of how the site can be a helpful tool came about this summer, when a neighbor on the lake noticed a swamped boat while on an evening pontoon ride. The neighbor was unsure who the boat belonged to, so she posted a photo of it partially sunken in the shallows. Another neighbor saw the post and knew who the boat belonged to, so called the owners, who were at home in the Twin Cities. A third neighbor became involved and attempted to bail water from the boat. This was all in the span of a few hours on a July day in the middle of the week.

"Our boat is not the only thing overflowing today, our hearts are overfilled with much gratitude," posted the boat's owner in the comments section. "We are on our way to deal with the consequences and don't know the outcome of this misfortune, but we received far more worth in being able to call you neighbors and friends. We are blessed by you, thank you."

Other posts on the site: an alert from the sheriff's office; a post seeking information on a lost dog; a bed frame for sale; a notice of a brat sale; information on the lake's boat parade; memories of the area from years past; and even a post as simple as a photo of recently bloomed flowers, reminding neighbors to enjoy the beautiful day.

The DeJonghes said one of the most useful applications for the site is sharing information about weather. Since many people are up to their lake homes only on the weekends, news of a storm in the area during the week prompts questions about rainfall totals or damage from wind and downed trees. Neighbors who are on the lake often volunteer to check on the properties of those who are out of town. Tim described it as a "neighborhood watch on steroids."

Just like any other community with diverse opinions and different viewpoints, there is occasionally conflict on the site—neighborly spats that, of course, happen in real life, too. As some of the leads, the DeJonghes are able to moderate the posts to ensure any of those that are inappropriate are removed. For those social networks seeking guidance on appropriate use, Nextdoor.com offers "Guidelines for Neighborly Behavior." These guidelines were recently shared on the Smith-Holt Lakes site as a reminder.

"Our mission is to use the power of technology to build stronger and safer communities everywhere," the website states. "We hope to inspire each Nextdoor member to be a better neighbor. We challenge members to hold themselves, and each other, to the highest standard of neighborly behavior."

Among the guidelines are reminders to "assume good intentions in others," "disagree without being disagreeable," and to "practice moderation and do not over post." Nextdoor.com also expressly prohibits posts that are discriminatory or contain racial profiling.

Mostly, the DeJonghes said, the conversation is civil, constructive and creates community in a new way for Smith and Holt lakes. It's a user friendly platform that's helped develop friendly relationships.

"It's one of the few technology things that when someone says it's intuitive, I agree with it," Ruth said.

The Smith-Holt Lakes Association is not the only game in town—Nextdoor.com social networks are set up in Nisswa, Crosslake, Brainerd and other area cities. Don't have one for your neighborhood? Maybe it's your calling to become a Nextdoor.com neighborhood leader and get the conversation started.