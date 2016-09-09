Commentary: Community Education is Lakes Proud

If you flip to the back cover, you will see the cute "Lakes Proud" sticker that has also been popping up around town lately. That lovely light blue circle proclaims that Brainerd Public Schools Community Education is part of the movement to get people thinking about the importance of keeping their dollars in our community.

Last November, the Brainerd School Board joined many other government entities, schools and businesses in taking the pledge to encourage staff to "identify, compare, and consider local options when purchasing products and services."

As I think about all the people who are involved in creating all the amazing opportunities contained on the 55 pages of this guide, it occurs to me that choosing to participate in Community Education activities is an act of buying local and thus being Lakes Proud. A decision to keep your entertainment and enrichment dollars right here in our community has a huge impact.

The vast majority of our instructors and coaches live right here in this community. The staff in the Community Ed office planning the activities and putting together the guide live here too. It is printed and mailed using local companies staffed by others who live here. Any one of these people might be your neighbor, the person you sit behind in church, the diner at the next table when you go out to eat, another cart at the grocery store or the parent of your kid's friend.

The dollars you spend for your family to participate in these activities help pay the salaries of all these people who also shop right here in our community—maybe even at the places you work.

It's one big beautiful cycle of the dollars we spend to get what we need helping create dollars that our neighbors then spend to get what they need and it all adds up to a rising tide that lifts all boats faster than a month straight of summer rain raises the water level on our lakes.

One of the things that makes this community so uniquely wonderful that it attracts talented professionals like our new superintendent of schools and our new Central Lakes College president and the new families moving in is that we have all the amenities of a big city with all the charm of small towns. We have all we need right here, including opportunities for every member of your family to learn something new, practice a hobby, brush up a resume, get active, be creative, get involved and be Lakes Proud.

Registration opens online Sept.12 at 8 a.m.