Bicycle, Ford Model A collide near Randall

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Highway 115, about 4 miles east of Randall, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The bicycle and the classic car collided broadside while traveling in the westbound lane of Highway 115. The bicyclist, Kelly L. Prozinski, 59, of Randall, was transported to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with minor injuries.

The driver of the Model A, Gerald J. Ryan, 67, of Cushing, suffered no apparent injury.

Both the vehicle and bicycle sustained moderate damage, according to the crash report.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.