Dayton orders flags at half-staff for Sept. 11

ST. PAUL—In observance of the fifteenth anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings in the State of Minnesota from sunrise until sunset on Sunday.

As a mark of respect for the victims of this tragedy, Gov. Dayton has proclaimed Sunday to be "Patriot Day and A Day of Service and Remembrance" in Minnesota. In solidarity with the rest of the nation, Dayton asks all Minnesotans to observe the national moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Dayton has further directed the Minnesota Department of Transportation to light the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis the colors of the U.S. flag on Sept. 11 in honor of victims of the attacks.

President Barack Obama asks that the people of the United States participate in community service in honor of those our nation lost, and observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities, including remembrance services.