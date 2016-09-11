Chamber candidate forum scheduled for Oct. 4

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber will host a Brainerd and Baxter Candidate Forum for city council and mayoral candidates Oct. 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Doors open at 6:45 a.m.

Moderated by Lakeland Public Television's Ray Gildow, this interactive forum will include opportunities to ask questions and get engaged in the issues that will shape our communities for years to come. Municipal residents as well as those who work, visit, or do business in Brainerd and Baxter are encouraged to attend.

Forum attendance is free, but $15 gets attendees breakfast and coffee.

Register online or contact Colleen Dols, Brainerd Lakes Chamber at cdols@explorebrainerdlakes.com or at 218-822-7170,.