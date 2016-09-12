Police Blotter - Sept. 12

BURGLARY—Report Sept. 4 of a burglary of a shed on the 27000 block of Ross Lake Road, Aitkin.

Report Sept. 2 of a burglary on the 600 block of Sixth Street, Ironton.

Report Sept. 1 of a burglary on the 17000 block of Hideaway Drive, Brainerd.

DOMESTIC—Report at 3:08 a.m. Sept. 3 of a domestic disturbance on the 5000 block of Birchdale Road, Brainerd.

ARRESTS—A 39-year-old man was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Sept. 3 for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 9000 block of Highway 169, Garrison.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Sept. 2 for assault on the 12000 block of County Road 8, Brainerd.

THEFT—Report Thursday of a theft on the 10000 block of North Long Lake Road, Brainerd.

Baxter police

PUBLIC ASSIST—At 1:37 a.m. Sept. 2, the department received a request to check on an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. The driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

WELFARE CHECK—At 7:14 p.m. Sept. 1, the department received a report of a male in a field talking to himself on the 13000 block of Isle Drive. Officer spoke to the male who is homeless and was looking for a place to sleep for the night.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 54-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were arrested at 8:17 p.m. Sept. 3 for disorderly conduct following a report of a suspicious person on Highway 371.

A 63-year-old man was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Sept. 2 for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Old Highway 371 and Veterans Street, Jenkins.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 3 of a suspicious vehicle on First Street. Officer found two males waiting for a ride.

Report at 8:47 p.m. Sept. 2 of a vehicle parked on Lakeview in Jenkins all day. Vehicle had a flat tire.

Report at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 27 of a suspicious person on Olson Street.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 5 for third-degree DWI, open container and disorderly conduct following a report of a suspect vehicle involved in a disturbance on Crow Wing County Road 11 and Bay Point Drive.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were arrested at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 4 following a report of an intoxicated male damaging a vehicle on the 9300 block of Breezy Point Drive. The 27-year-old was booked for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and obstructing the legal process and the 28-year-old was booked for fourth-degree property damage, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.

An 18-year-old female was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 4 for underage consumption when officers observed two intoxicated females walking along County Road 11. One of the females walked out into the road with oncoming traffic.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Sept. 3 for possession of marijuana in a vehicle and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on County Road 11 and Channel Road.

INTOXICATED—Report at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 4 of an intoxicated female who called 911 stating she was being chased by a male who was trying to rape her. Officers found two females walking on Whitebirch Drive who were the same people from a previous intoxicated person call. A female who was previously cited was the one who had called 911 and had removed some of her clothing. The female was transported to jail and then to detox.

DOMESTIC—Report at 12:15 a.m. Sept. 4 of a domestic where the parties were still fighting and the female had a broken ankle on the 30000 block of North Lakeview Drive. The parties were separated upon arrival and they were arguing because the male got kicked out of Dockside. The female dislocated her ankle when she kicked her husband after he pushed her. The female did not want to press charges and was transported to the hospital.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 3 of a suspicious male at Grand View Lodge, 23521 Nokomis Ave.

Report at 9:37 p.m. Aug. 30 of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway on Highway 371 and Gull Lake Drive. Driver stated he was playing "Pokemon Go" and was advised to not play on private property.

Report at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 30 of suspicious activity at a neighbor's house on the 26000 block of Birch Avenue. Officers responded and everything appeared to be secure and OK.

Report at 8:55 p.m. Aug. 30 of a suspicious vehicle on Highway 371 and Hole-In-The-Day Drive.

Report at 5:19 p.m. Aug. 29 of two suspicious vehicles on the 25000 block of Norway Lane. Vehicles were gone prior to police arrival.

ARRESTS—A 38-year-old man was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 30 for driving after suspension during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and County Highway 77.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—A 60-year-old man was arrested Aug. 30 for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of First Street Southeast.

A 22-year-old man was arrested Aug. 31 for second-degree DWI.