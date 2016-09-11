Waiting for a mentor: You could be just right for Kailee

My name is Kailee and I am 6 years old. I have 2 cats, a dog and a lizard and I live with my dad. When I smile he says I am a "darling."

One day I would like to learn to ice-skate, but more than anything I want to run like a cheetah. Have you seen the documentary about Africa? They run really fast!

My favorite day is my birthday, but my second favorite is the day we put up the Christmas Tree. I just love those lights.

They asked me at school today what I wanted to be when I grow up. I didn't have to think about it, I just want to be me.

Are you a lady who likes to braid hair and paint your nails? Would you be my Kinship Mentor?

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples; Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Kailee or any of the 23 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.