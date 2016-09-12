C-I kidnapping report false, police say

CROSBY—The Crosby Police Department responded at 3:24 p.m. Sunday to an incident when a female reported she and another woman were kidnapped and held against their will.

Crosby officers met the woman on Third Avenue Northeast and West Main Street in Crosby, where they received details of the alleged incident. Police report the woman stated she did not know where the other female was and directed officers to the apartment building in Ironton where she stated the incident occurred.

Crosby police, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Brainerd and Deerwood police departments, responded to the call and investigated. After further investigation, Crosby police learned there was no kidnapping and the second female was found safely at her own residence.

Police are continuing to investigate and possible charges of calling in a false report may be filed against the reporting person.