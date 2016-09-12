Highway 27 to close Sept. 19 for bridge replacement

Motorists on Highway 27 between Little Falls and Pierz may encounter delays as the road closes at Rice Creek, 5 miles east of Highway 10 in Little Falls, beginning Sept. 19.

A signed detour will direct motorists along County Road 43/Hawthorn Road and County Road 45/Jewel Road, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release.

All lanes of Highway 27 east of Little Falls will open in early November.

The closure is needed while crews replace the Highway 27 bridge spanning Rice Creek. When complete, the project will result in a safer roadway with wider shoulders, and replace and aging bridge with a new, lower maintenance box culvert bridge, MnDOT said.