Environmental meeting on The Harbor slated Tuesday night

A meeting Tuesday will decide whether or not "The Harbor" housing association will undergo further environmental scrutiny before it's built on more than 5,000 square feet of wetland near Squaw Point Road.

The East Gull Lake City Council will decide whether or not an environmental assessment worksheet is necessary before the 27-unit housing development is built.

Harbor opponents Pamela Sachs and her nephew Paul plan to boycott the meeting, she said in an email.

"We will not be attending because their timeline excluded Paul from the meeting," she said. "They were told he needed to get confirmation of the meeting to him by Friday morning."

The city posted answers to the Sachs' questions and concerns about the project on its website, including responses by city staff and developer Martin Harstad defending the project.

One of the main concerns the Sachs family has brought up throughout the process is The Harbor's effect on the fish and turtle population in the channel. East Gull Lake City Administrator Rob Mason cited the opinion of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hydrologist Darrin Hoverson that the plan for 27 boat slips was the least impactful option for development. Mason added there would be no impact on fish spawning as fish use the channel to feed in the spring. Hoverson said at an earlier meeting the muck in the channel makes it difficult for fish eggs to remain there.

"Turtle impact is not significant and once the dredging is done, they will relocate back to the area as 50 percent of the channel will not be touched," Mason said.

As to the Sachs' fear the sewer system would be overwhelmed, Mason granted the city's sewer treatment system is 25 years old "and needs some upgrades" near where the development is due to be built.

However, Mason added the city had "been planning for years to either improve the plant or have an alternative." A facility plan was in the works, and "a decision to improve the situation will be made in the 2017 season."

The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at East Gull Lake City Hall to decide on the matter.