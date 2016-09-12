Brainerd Schools see slight increase in enrollment

The Brainerd School Board met Monday at the Washington Educational Services Building. The screen of the audience in the background shows few in attendance. Jennifer Stockinger/Brainerd Dispatch

Week two of school has begun and Brainerd Public Schools saw a slight increase in the number of students walking through its doors.

Brainerd had 6,813 students in the first week of school in the 2015-16 school year and last week there were 6,860, a .7 percent increase in enrollment.

Steve Lund, Brainerd director of business services, Monday presented first week enrollment numbers to the Brainerd School Board. The Brainerd district documents a snapshot every year during the first week of school of how many students attend the public school's six elementary schools, middle school, high school, as well as the Alternative Learning Center, Lincoln Education Center, Minnesota Learning Alternative Program and the Early Childhood Special Education. The district keeps track of its enrollment and then submits its average daily membership, on Oct. 1 to the Minnesota Department of Education, which is a calculation of the student population the state uses to determine how much funding each school district receives.

The district's total enrollment slightly increased during the first week of school since the 2013-14 school year. Enrollment was 6,726 in 2013-14; 6,728 in 2014-15; 6,813 in 2015-16; and 6,860 this school year. When looking at the student enrollment in the alternative programs there have been an average of 400 students over the past four school years.

By site:

• Baxter Elementary School had 522 students in 2015-16 and 490 this year.

• Garfield Elementary School had 414 students in 2015-16 and 404 this year.

• Harrison Elementary School had 272 students in 2015-16 and 274 this year.

• Lowell Elementary School had 416 students in 2015-16 and 422 this year.

• Riverside Elementary School had 622 students in 2015-16 and 608 this year.

• Nisswa Elementary School had 283 students in 2015-16 and 300 this year.

• Forestview Middle School had 2,529 students in 2015-16 and 2,498 this year.

• Brainerd High School South Campus had 507 students in 2015-16 and 558 this year.

• Brainerd High School North Campus had 1,347 students in 2015-16 and 1,370 this year.

• AEC had 130 students in 2015-16 and 130 this year.

• LEC had 72 students in 2015-16 and 59 this year.

• MLAP had 11 students in 2015-16 and 13 this year.

• ECSE had 176 students in 2015-16 and 205 this year.

Lund said the average daily membership at the start of the 2015-16 school year was 6,445 and is 6,564 this year. He said the district estimated the average daily membership would be 6,482 for this year, so the district will need to adjust its projection. Lund said the district always is conservative with its projection numbers.

In other school business, the board:

Heard the 2016 Homecoming celebration is scheduled Oct. 1-8, with several events during the week to include the Hall of Fame banquet, a Warrior Homecoming Run, parade and the BHS football game against Alexandria.

Approved the Business Highway 371 reconstruction easements. The district has property along the reconstruction route of the highway, also known as South Sixth Street, and an easement for the improvement was needed.

Approved the district's 2016 continuous improvements goals.

• Math goals are for students to meet or exceed the standards in math at 80.2 percent to 88.8 percent for grades three and four; 62.9 to 77.5 percent in grades five through eight; and 47.3 to 75.5 percent for grade 11.

• Reading goals are for students to meet or exceed the standards in reading at 69.2 percent to 85.5 percent for grades three and four; 69.3 to 79.2 percent in grades five through eight; 64.4 to 84.2 percent for grade 11.

• Science goals are for students to meet or exceed the standards in science are 83.9 percent in 2016 to 90.2 percent for grade five; 56 to 75.8 percent in grade eight; 62.3 to 80.4 percent for grade 11.

• The proficiency gap goal between students in special education and non-special education on state reading accountability tests is a decrease from 37 percent in 2016 to 15.1 percent in 2017.

Approved the first reading of the uniform grant guidance policy regarding federal revenue sources. The purpose of the policy is to ensure compliance with the requirements of the federal uniform grant guidance regulations by establishing uniform administrative requirements, cost principles and audit regulations for federal grant awards the school district receives.

Accepted a resignation from Cindy Adcock, a special education teacher at the Lincoln Educational Center.

Approved the hiring of Thomas Cooper as the assistant principal at Forestview Middle School; Alissa Thompson as the director of food services at the Washington Educational Services Building; Mary Jean Eaton as the speech language pathologist at Harrison Elementary School; Jordan Reeve, first-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School; Kristine Ross as a .49 full-time equivalent art teacher at the Brainerd Learning Center; and Deborah Wake-Payne as a second-grade teacher at Harrison.

Approved medical leaves for Lisa Hawkinson, Tim Hill and Wendy Smolke and a maternity leave for Danielle MacDonald.

Approved several donations to the district.

Heard from Superintendent Laine Larson who said the first week of school was "a wonderful beginning."

"It was fun for me to see all the kids back to school," Larson said. "... With any first week of school there were a few things (that don't go right) but it all worked out."