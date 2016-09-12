Men on Harleys crash, injured

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the men, Thomas P. Ness and Stephen E. Wentling, were driving their Harleys southbound on Highway 64 from westbound County Road 19. The state patrol said the Harley driven by Ness sideswiped Wentling's Harley and both motorcycles crashed. Both drivers, who were not wearing a helmet, were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Wentling was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and Ness was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.