Suspect flees from police; not found

PILLAGER—Law enforcement officers from four different agencies Saturday searched for a suspect who fled from police during a traffic stop on the 11000 block of Cass County Road 1 Southwest in Pillager.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said deputies were conducting a traffic stop at 5:19 p.m. for a traffic violation when the passenger fled on foot. Officers with the Brainerd and Baxter police departments with a K-9 unit, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the search for the suspect for a few hours. Burch said the male was not located, but authorities have identified him. The suspect is wanted for outstanding warrants.

Burch said the public is not in danger.