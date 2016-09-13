The Brainerd City Council Monday night discussed in great detail the city's 2017 preliminary levy, which the council will set at its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting.

The council is targeting a 3 percent levy increase, which it had previously approved as a target at its July 5 meeting.

According to the City Charter, the council president and the chair of the Personnel and Finance Committee are supposed to put together a budget to present to the council, Personnel and Finance Committee chair Mary Koep said. To that end, she and Council President Gary Scheeler met with city staff to develop the main points of the budget, while keeping the 3 percent increase target in mind. The highlights of that proposal included:

• A 3 percent levy increase, which will result in about $150,000 in new funds,

• Spending about $159,000 of the city's unassigned reserves,

• An increase of $8,000 in local government aid funding,

• Reducing the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority levy by $5,000,

• Reducing the Economic Development Authority levy by $10,000.

The EDA operations lack transparency, Koep said, and the HRA shouldn't have trouble balancing its budget with a $5,000 reduction in its levy. Discussion revealed a majority of council members agreed on a 3 percent levy increase, while most disagreed on spending unassigned reserves, reducing the HRA levy and reducing the EDA levy.

Reducing the EDA levy by $10,000 would mean about $5,000 more funding for the city, Finance Director Connie Hillman said. Reducing the HRA levy by $5,000 would have no direct effect on levy dollars, she said, as the HRA levy is outside the city's levy.

Council impressions

Council member Gabe Johnson said he wouldn't vote for any budget, which proposes spending the unassigned fund balance to balance the budget. The credit rating agencies consider unassigned fund balances when determining the city's credit rating, he said, so reducing the city's reserves wouldn't be prudent.

"As far as dipping into reserves, I can't even believe that's an option," Johnson said.

Council member Dave Pritschet said he didn't agree with reducing the HRA and EDA levies, as they seem like small cuts. He agreed with Johnson about avoiding spending the city's unassigned fund balance to balance the budget.

It's a shame the city is being compared to others that have invested in the future, council member Chip Borkenhagen said, which has left Brainerd behind. To save and not spend more than necessary is admirable, he said, but isn't good in the long run.

"I'm not going to be voting for any decreases anywhere," Borkenhagen said.

The levy decision is not about the council members or the city's older residents, Borkenhagen said. Rather, it's about the younger generation and building a city where people who grow up here want to stay here, he said.

"At some point, this council needs to step up to the plate and swing the bat," Borkenhagen said.

The EDA is important, council member Sue Hilgart said, and better accounting might alleviate some of Koep's concerns about transparency. Surrounding communities with flat or lower levy increases show a commitment to make things work with what taxpayers are already paying, she said, and Brainerd should strive to do the same.

Current low interest rates make saving money and paying for capital purchases through bonding more palatable, council member Kelly Bevans said. Not included in the capital proposals were long-term, more expensive items like fixing the fountain in Gregory Park and restoring the historic water tower and exterior of city hall. Those are the capital investments people notice, he said, and enhance the quality of life.

"They don't go into the fire department and count ladder trucks, and I'm not meaning to say that's not important," Bevans said. "But they sure will tell you when there's weeds growing up in between the sidewalks."

Spending from the unassigned fund balance is a big issue, Mayor Ed Menk said, and a health fund balance helps cities survive if the economy takes a turn for the worse. Instead of spending the fund balance, he suggested trying to reach 50 percent of general fund operating revenues within five years. Reducing the HRA and EDA levies is short-sighted, he said, and might be driven more by animosity toward those two organizations.

The city's largest problem comes from playing "big brother" by funding a large portion of shared community resources like the Northland Arboretum and the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport, Scheeler said. Since 2012, the city's levy has increased by $1.2 million, he said, and citizens are starting to ask where the extra money is going. The HRA and EDA reductions are a small part of what Scheeler and Koep proposed, he said, and weren't intended to be the focal point of discussion.

The city should look at buying less expensive used equipment and vehicles in order to save money, Koep said. She also proposed cutting the proposed $1.2 million in capital expenses for 2017 in half "immediately." Proposals like purchasing tablets for council members and laptops for department heads may not be worth it, she said.

"Is it worth dipping into the taxpayer's' pocket?" Koep asked.

Capital needs

A major sticking point in the city's budget is how to fund capital investment needs. For 2017, the city's various department heads have proposed a total of $1,258,500 in capital investment, while at the end of the year, the city's estimated capital fund balance will be $460,000. A 3 percent levy increase makes it difficult to fund the proposed needs, Hillman said.

The 3 percent levy increase allocates $166,793 in future capital needs savings, a far cry from the $1 million that would need to be saved every year to fund capital expenses, Hillman said. It also doesn't coincide with the council's goal of not issuing debt to purchase equipment. In 2016, the city budgeted saving $479,000 for capital while budgeting to purchase $820,000 in equipment.

"We keep pushing it off and the capital needs aren't going away," Hillman said.

City Administrator Jim Thoreen led the council members through a slideshow presentation of the city's various facilities, equipment and vehicles. Many of the vehicles he touched on were more than 20 years old and are very near the end of their usable lives, he said. The city last year entered into a lease agreement with Enterprise which has resulted in some savings, he said. Going forward, city staff will look into adding more leased vehicles to the city's fleet, in order to create additional savings.

The proposed 2017 budget sets aside $77,000 for future capital savings and $474,138 for current year capital expenses.

Fund balance

The League of Minnesota Cities recommends cities have 35-50 percent of general fund operating revenues in unassigned fund balance, a policy the city has adopted. Historically, the city of Brainerd hasn't been able to meet the 35 percent minimum, Hillman said, and hasn't been able to increase its unassigned fund balance in years, until recently. The city reached 36.7 percent by the end of 2015, she said.

"We finally increased it because we were budgeting to have increases in our reserves," Hillman said.

Scheeler and Koep agreed to take from the unassigned fund balance while keeping it stable at 35 percent, Koep said. They don't intend to go below 35 percent, she said.

Another way to look at the League of Minnesota Cities recommendation is to have 152 days of operating revenues in unassigned fund balance, Hillman said. At the end of last year, after adding $400,000, the city was at 134 days, she said. If any amount is taken from the fund, the amount of days will go down. The proposed 2017 budget presented by city staff proposes no spending from or any additions to the fund.

Next steps

At the Sept. 19 council meeting, the council will set a preliminary 2017 levy. In the meantime, city staff will review the 2017 capital proposals, Thoreen said, and look to reduce the overall cost. Staff will also put together a budget which keeps the EDA and HRA levies at the maximum amount allowed by state statute and not the reduction proposed by Scheeler and Koep. The budget will also be designed without spending from the unassigned fund balance.

The city must have a preliminary levy adopted by Sept. 30. The final levy adopted in December may be lower, but not higher, than the preliminary levy. The final levy and budget need to be adopted by Dec. 31.

FACTBOX

Tax levy history and percentage change

Year, Total levy in dollars, Percentage levy change

2006 3,198,000 14.1

2007 3,509,766 9.7

2008 3,816,296 8.7

2009 3,962,308 3.8

2010 4,112,308 3.8

2011 4,055,836 -1.4

2012 3,953,486 -2.5

2013 3,953,486 0

2014 4,453,486 12.6

2015 4,898,835 10

2016 5,217,260 6.5