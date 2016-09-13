Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for deer on area roadways

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1.5 million car crashes with deer each year that kill 200 Americans, cause more than 10,000 personal injuries and results in $1 billion in vehicle damage. We found that the average collision with a deer produces more than $3,000 worth of damages. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

We often get questions about car versus deer crashes and what is expected to be reported, what legally has to be reported and what you need to report for insurance company requirements. If you have spent any time driving in Minnesota, you probably have had a close run in or maybe a crash with a deer. The most common and dangerous animal to encounter on roadways in Minnesota are deer, and the deadliest time of year is late summer and fall. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are about 1.5 million car crashes with deer each year that kill 200 Americans, cause more than 10,000 personal injuries and results in $1 billion in vehicle damage. We found that the average collision with a deer produces more than $3,000 worth of damages.

We receive and process several car versus deer crashes per year. In 2015, we responded to 208 motor vehicle vs deer crashes that resulted in no personal injury and four motor vehicle versus deer crashes that resulted in injury. Statewide, there are approximately 90,000 incidents per year involving deer and motor vehicles, causing millions of dollars in property damages.

We are most often asked what to do in the event of a motor vehicle vs deer crash and what needs to be reported, what the insurance company requires and what it doesn't.

If you do have a collision with a deer and there are no injuries to any people in your vehicle, you can call the sheriff's office non-emergency number or 911 and report the incident. If you are on a state highway, you may be transferred to a Minnesota State Patrol dispatch center. You will be asked a few questions including which roadway you are on, approximate location, license plate and driver information for the vehicle, insurance information and where the damage occurred. If the damage can be approximated at less than $1,000, a State Accident Report does not need to be completed. If damages exceed $1,000 or there is any personal injury, a State Accident Report must be completed. You will also be asked if the deer is off the roadway and the roadway is clear of any debris or vehicle pieces. In several instances, people wait to report the incident until they get home. This is fine; however, we need to make sure that the roadway is clear. Dispatch will generate a Case Number or ICR number and when you report the incident to your insurance company, they will need that number for their records. The insurance company will contact our office for a copy of the report for their file.

If you are unsure about the damages to your vehicle or if your vehicle is drivable, make sure to contact the sheriff's office or 911 and ask for assistance. Often times your vehicle may be leaking fluids or have car parts or pieces that could prevent you from safely travelling. In this unfortunate case, we can help you make arrangements or call a tow truck to safely remove your vehicle from the roadway and to the destination of your choice. A deputy will come to the location and process the crash scene, gathering information from you and the vehicle and taking photographs for the file. These reports and photographs will be on file at the sheriff's office and will be made available to your insurance company with the case number provided to you.

If you have specific questions that you would like answered in this column or in person, please feel free to contact me anytime using one of the following methods: by email at tom.burch@co.cass.mn.us; by phone 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677; or by mail/in person at Cass County Sheriff's Office, 303 Minnesota Ave. W, P.O. Box 1119, Walker, MN, 56484.