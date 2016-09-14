Ask a Trooper: Laws for auto cycles

Polaris Slingshots, as pictured, are an open cab auto cycle and would require the operator and any passenger to wear proper headgear/eye protection. If the auto cycle seats are not straddled but equipped with regular seats and have the use of seat belts—all seat belt and child restraint laws would apply. Photo courtesy Polaris Industries Inc.

Question: What are the driver's license requirements and equipment laws for the new three-wheel type motorcycle vehicles?

Answer: The law changed on this August 1.

An auto cycle is a motorcycle that:

Has three wheels in contact with the ground.

Is designed with seating that does not require operators or any occupants to straddle or sit astride it.

Has a steering wheel.

Is equipped with antilock brakes.

Is originally manufactured to meet federal motor vehicle safety standards for motorcycles.

Under the revised law, a person may operate an auto cycle with a valid driver's license. A motorcycle endorsement or a three-wheel motorcycle restriction is not required. Someone in an auto cycle can drive one of these on a regular class D driver's license with no motorcycle endorsement or restrictions.

Persons riding within an enclosed cab auto cycle are exempt from wearing protective headgear and eye-protective device. A properly adjusted and fastened seat belt, including both the shoulder and lap belt when the auto cycle is so equipped, shall be worn by the driver and any passengers.

Polaris Slingshots, for example, are open cab and would then require proper headgear/eye protection.

Since the auto cycle seats are not straddled but equipped with regular seats and have the use of seat belts—all seat belt and child restraint laws would apply.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Neil Dickenson, Minnesota State Patrol, 1131 Mesaba Ave., Duluth, MN, 55811; on Twitter @MSPPIO_NE; or by email at neil.dickenson@state.mn.us.