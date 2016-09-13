Pets of the Week

Bullet is a handsome, 2-year-old male cat that came to HART and wasn’t claimed. Henry is a Springer Spaniel mix, 5 years old and weighing 44 pounds. He came to HART after being found as a stray. Henry is a handsome, well-mannered dog 1 / 3

He loves people and has a sweet, cuddly personality. Henry knows "sit," "shake," and keeps a clean kennel. Come and meet this great dog!