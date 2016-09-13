Pets of the Week
Henry is a Springer Spaniel mix, 5 years old and weighing 44 pounds. He came to HART after being found as a stray. Henry is a handsome, well-mannered dog. He loves people and has a sweet, cuddly personality. Henry knows "sit," "shake," and keeps a clean kennel. Come and meet this great dog!
Bullet is a handsome, 2-year-old male cat that came to HART and wasn't claimed. This sweet boy loves attention and will follow you around to get it! He is not shy when it comes to getting some cuddles and love and is looking for a forever home that will give it to him! Come see Bullet today!