Boaters traveling into South Bay of Cross Lake will soon encounter a new slow no-wake zone. At the recommendation of the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the county board Tuesday approved a resolution assigning that designation to the channel west of Sunrise Island.

At the recommendation of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, the county board Tuesday approved a resolution assigning that designation to the channel west of Sunrise Island.

The meeting included a presentation by Sgt. Adam Kronstedt, head of water patrol, and a public hearing on the matter. Supporters described boating activity in the channel as dangerous with serious injury guaranteed to occur at some point. Detractors said the zone would make boat travel more cumbersome and would not remove the danger, just would displace it to other areas.

Tuesday was not the first time the Crow Wing County Board took up the issue of declaring the Sunrise Island channel a no-wake zone. In 1999, the county board considered it, but elected not to make the change.

Kronstedt said the sheriff's office has received requests for a no-wake zone in that channel at least every year since 2003, with four to five requests each year since 2013. In the past, Kronstedt said, the sheriff's office denied the request in favor of a less restrictive boating environment.

Witnessing several dangerous situations in the channel tipped the scales on the matter, however, prompting the sheriff's office to support the zone. In the years since it was first discussed, the area has become busier and boats have gotten bigger, Kronstedt said. A sand bar in South Bay is a popular party spot for boaters enjoying the Whitefish Chain, drawing significant crowds on busy weekends. Personal watercraft operating at speeds above no-wake are already breaking state law in the channel, he said.

Just before the Fourth of July this summer, the sheriff's office placed buoys establishing a temporary slow no-wake zone in the channel. Kronstedt likened that measure to temporary road restrictions for safety purposes. Placing the buoys also served as a public awareness effort, he said, informing people of a possible change and eliciting feedback.

"I expected to get calls both ways," Kronstedt said. "A handful of people said they wanted to hug me and wanted to buy me dinner for putting those in and a handful of people wanted to do the exact opposite."

Later in the summer, removal of the buoys prompted response from both sides of the issue as well.

The sheriff's office boat patrol gathered data on the channel this summer in an effort to inform the county board's decision.

Depth measurements taken in June showed depths ranging from 6 feet to 7.5 feet to the west of a hazard buoy, which indicates the presence of stumps and shallower waters. At the hazard buoy, the depth was 5.5 feet, and along the eastern shore of the channel, the depths ranged from 3-5 feet.

The north end of the channel measured 166 yards wide, while the southern end was wider at 216 yards. Midway through the channel was 165 yards wide. The length of the proposed no-wake zone was 388 yards, or the length of about three football fields including end zones.

Using a sheriff's office patrol boat, deputies measured the time required to travel through the channel at a speed just out of neutral, along with the travel time of other notable slow no-wake areas on the Whitefish Chain. Measurements were taken on the same day at the same speed. Boating through the Sunrise Island channel took 2 minutes, 47 seconds. The channel between Rush and Cross lakes near The Wharf restaurant took 3 minutes, 34 seconds. The channel that took deputies the longest time to travel was the one connecting Cross and Daggett lakes, clocking in at 15 minutes, 25 seconds.

Kronstedt noted there were alternatives to a slow no-wake zone. One suggestion was shifting the channel marker buoys to the east and adding a "do not pass between buoy and shore" buoy along the east side of the island. A second alternative was to rely on public service announcements from groups such as the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association or the Whitefish Chain Yacht Club, asking boaters to use common sense and be courteous. A third alternative was to change nothing.

Kronstedt said the phrase "in the name of public safety" is overused, and the sheriff's office must look further than that when making such recommendations.

"Yes, public safety is extremely important. That's what drives us to enforce laws," Kronstedt said. "However, if I were to put slow no-wake zones everywhere that it's requested—and I get a lot of requests every year—in the name of public safety, we would all be operating boats with electric trolling motors."

In the case of the Sunrise Island channel, however, none of the alternatives sufficiently addressed the problems from Kronstedt's perspective. Kronstedt concluded with recommending the board approve the no-wake zone.

Public weighs in

Following Kronstedt's presentation, the board opened the public hearing. In attendance at Tuesday's meeting were about a dozen people.

First to speak was Martin Sundquist, who said he's resided on the island for nearly 20 years. Sundquist said he believed the channel was too narrow to safely navigate at speed, and his dock along with the docks of neighbors sustained damage from dangerous boating activity. He said boats travel at 40 mph through the channel and he'd witnessed numerous crashes, including head-on collisions.

"A lot of times, those ones that are head-on are not reported because there are other activities involved with the crash," Sundquist said.

Sundquist recalled a time when children on a tube fell off in the channel and he paddled into the boat traffic and waved his arms to make sure other boaters knew they were there.

"That's only one of literally hundreds of examples," Sundquist said. "It's just a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, someone is paralyzed or someone is killed."

Sundquist cited other examples of the regulation of speed on lakes, stating "other areas around the state have recognized the importance of water navigation safety." On Lake Minnetonka, boats are restricted from operating above 5 mph within 150 feet of the entirety of the shoreline around the lake. In Wisconsin, state law applies a 100-foot no-wake restriction to every lake in the state.

Sundquist said it should not be up to the will of the majority in a situation like this.

"I could go get hundreds of thousands of signatures from people south of here to support the removal of traffic lights along 371," Sundquist said. "It would make it much easier for all of us to get north. ... They're there for a safety reason. Just like a road where the traffic has increased to a point where it's dangerous and a light should be installed, this narrow channel has an extremely high level of traffic, proven danger and proven damage."

Four others also spoke in favor of the no-wake zone, including Marilyn Schoneman, who presented a petition listing the signatures of nearly 60 Crosslake residents also supporting the zone. Schoneman also showed photographs of boat traffic in the channel, including documentation of the tubing incident described by Sundquist.

Charlie Spanier, whose home is north of the channel on Arrowhead Lane, said as a lake resident, he was in favor of the no-wake zone.

"It's kind of silly that this is a debate, in my opinion," Spanier said. "If we're all in that much of a hurry that we can't slow down for two minutes on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in July, then I guess maybe I do live in the wrong spot if it's that big of a deal."

Harlan Johnson of Crosslake spoke against designating the channel permanently as a no-wake zone. Johnson said he's lived on South Bay for 30 years full time, and as a summer resident since 1953. He said his opposition was not because there wasn't a problem, but a no-wake zone in the channel would not solve safety concerns.

"It's a finite area," Johnson said. "You're pushing all the activity ... out in front of my place. ... All the accidents, all that other stuff, can happen out in front of my dock as much as it can happen out there."

Johnson said those who live in the area did not buy the lake, they bought lakeshore property.

"This water is owned by that mechanic from northeast Minneapolis who comes up one weekend a year at the Corps of Engineers campground. He owns that as much as I do," Johnson said. "If you don't like kids and you don't like noise, don't buy property next to an elementary playground."

Johnson suggested designating the channel as slow no-wake on the weekends only, rather than 24-7. He also told the board he received one of the first tickets for violating the no-wake order, a ticket he intended to petition against.

Paul Gavic said he agreed with Johnson about avoiding a "complete shutdown" of the channel. Gavic said his family enjoys South Bay for water skiing due to warmer waters there, and if he needs to return to his cabin to pick someone up, a slow no-wake zone would slow him down.

"It just adds a lot of time to the process," he said.

He said he did not see shoreline damage from the boat traffic.

"It doesn't look like it washes up on the shore and it does any damage to me," Gavic said. "You can always have riprap if that's a problem."

Gavic said perhaps the answer was to remove stumps from the channel to allow a wider travel lane.

Keegan Johnson, Harlan Johnson's son, also spoke. He said most of the boaters slow down for the channel on their own, and while he agreed on the big weekends it could be "ridiculous," most of the time safety was not an issue.

"Ninety percent of the time, I don't think it is," he said.

Commissioners discuss channel

After closing the public hearing, commissioners offered their perspectives on the matter. Chairman Doug Houge said he would support the no-wake zone because of the safety concerns.

"I don't know what our options are, other than this proposal," Houge said. "If 2 minutes and 30 seconds outweighs the life of some kid on a tube or somebody running into your boat, I'm sorry, that's not a lot of time to ensure everybody is safe that travels through this channel."

Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom said she agreed with Houge. She asked Kronstedt how they would enforce the zone. Kronstedt it would be enforced as all the other areas were enforced. With a seven-person boat patrol team tasked with covering more than 400 lakes, they do the best they can, he said.

"The Whitefish Chain is the busiest body of water in our county," Kronstedt said. "We try to have staff up there every weekend."

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers also patrol the water, and Kronstedt said the agencies work well together. Kronstedt said it was a DNR officer who issued the citation to Johnson, and he said he intended to work with the DNR to get Johnson's citation dismissed.

Commissioner Rosemary Franzen asked Kronstedt about state law that already monitored no-wake zones. Kronstedt said those laws regulate the careless operation of boats anywhere, but this would require law enforcement to justify careless operation through the channel on a case-by-case basis. A no-wake zone would allow for much easier enforcement, he said.

Nystrom made a motion to approve the resolution, and Houge, after passing the gavel to Franzen, seconded it. The motion passed 3-1, with Commissioner Paul Koering opposed. Commissioner Paul Thiede was not present at Tuesday's meeting.

"I'm not happy about creating a new rule," Franzen said. "I think there is plenty of government, but I also don't want someone to get hurt."