Camp Ripley: Tribute to the Troops ride visits Camp Ripley

Tribute to the Troops co-founder Rockie Lynne (center) was joined by father/daughter singers Dirk and Daelyn Dowell of Union Grove, N.C., for the banquet and concert following Saturday's ride at Camp Ripley. Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Housey, Camp Ripley Public Affairs

Tribute to the Troops co-founder Rockie Lynne (center) was joined by father/daughter singers Dirk and Daelyn Dowell of Union Grove, N.C., for the banquet and concert following Saturday's ride at Camp Ripley. Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Housey, Camp Ripley Public Affairs

Tribute to the Troops riders join family, friends and fellow marines at the Delano home of Marine Sgt. Dillon Semolina who died Jan. 14, 2013. Photo by Laurie Johnson

Tribute to the Troops members ride through Little Falls this past weekend to honor Gold Star Families. Photo by Laurie Johnson

Tribute to the Troops members share stories and thank the father of Army Sgt. Paul Ray Smith, Medal of Honor recipient who died in Iraq Jan. 4, 2003. Photo by Laurie Johnson

CAMP RIPLEY—Members of the Tribute to the Troops-Minnesota Chapter, led a weekend ride Saturday and Sunday to Camp Ripley, honoring Gold Star Families and coming together to remember fallen American service members.

During their visit to central Minnesota, over 150 participants from several parts of the country stopped by the homes of fallen service member families to show their support and appreciation for the service and sacrifice made for the country.

"These riders have ridden from Oregon, Illinois, North Carolina and right here in Minnesota for one purpose, to say loud and clear, 'Thank You' your sacrifice has not gone unnoticed," said Tribute Co-founder Rockie Lynne.

Since 2004, Minnesota members of Tribute to the Troops have conducted an annual September ride, visiting dozens of families that have lost a loved one in the service to the country. That day in the fall 2004 marked the beginning of Tribute to the Troops, when over 60 people on 45 motorcycles visited the families of three of Minnesota's fallen heroes. They expressed their thanks through hugs, tears, and warm smiles to each of the families, letting them know that their loss and the sacrifice made by their loved one, will never be forgotten.

"I would like to say 'Thank You' to all my Tribute to the Troops family for an amazing weekend," said Mr. Russell Paulson. "I am so very honored to be a part of such an amazing organization and amazing people; I love you."

On Sept. 10, 2016, the Tribute to the Troops riders visited the families of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Anthony McEleeven of Little Falls, who was killed in action Dec. 1, 2005, in Iraq; and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dillon Semolina of Delano, who was killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 14, 2016.

Additionally the Tribute Riders visited the families of U.S. Army Sgt. Paul Ray Smith, Medal of Honor recipient, who died Jan. 4, 2003, in Iraq; and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey J. Garber who died June 20, 2009.

Following a day out on the road, the group came together at the Hangar Conference Center at Camp Ripley to share stories, call-off the roll of honored fallen and, as a family, celebrate and remember with a short concert by Rockie Lynne. The evening meal was followed by a few guest speakers including Col. Scott St. Sauver, Camp Ripley garrison commander, as well as family of Pvt. Erich J. Kanne, who passed away June 27, 2013.

"It was a big night for us at the annual Tribute to the Troops event," said Kari Kanne, mother of Erich. "We donated money from Erich's Foundation to the educational fund for Minnesota's Fallen Soldier's Children."