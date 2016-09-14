CLC adds online course to honors program

Central Lakes College is offering its first online course through its honors program.

The course, Intercultural Communication, will be followed next school year with another online honors course called Interpersonal Communication.

"Online courses work best for a lot of students, including some in our technical programs, so we wanted to make sure these students had access to our honors program," said Adam Marcotte, English instructor and honors program coordinator, in a news release.

Previously, honors courses were only offered in face-to-face class settings.

Students take online classes for a variety of different reasons, Kari Frisch, Intercultural Communication instructor, said in a news release.

"Some do it for flexibility with their schedules and others do it because it is the only option for them as a working parent, or student who lives too far from campus to make it on a regular basis," Frisch said. "So being able to have students access honors courses online offers them the same privileges we do our traditional face-to-face students."

Intercultural Communication is designed to help students learn about their own cultural identities, recognize cultural differences, identify barriers, adjust their communication and build successful relationships to help them better succeed in their professional and personal lives. The students in the honors section of the class delve a little more deeply into the concepts with more discussions, additional readings and more personal assessments.

The CLC honors program emphasizes inquiry, discourse and application. Honors courses feature small, transformative and seminar-style classes that embrace the content and feature close working relationships with expert instructors.