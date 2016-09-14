SWCD to celebrate Little Buffalo Creek project

The Crow Wing Soil and Water Conservation District will celebrate its partnerships and successes on the Little Buffalo Creek revitalization project with a gathering.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Buffalo Hills/Lions Park, 101 Buffalo Hills Lane, Brainerd.

In partnership with 20 landowners, the city of Brainerd and Crow Wing County Master Gardeners, the SWCD completed 17 rain gardens and two stream stabilization projects.

"Years of heavy polluted runoff into the Little Buffalo Creek has led to landowners losing land into the creek," said Beth Hippert, district technician, in a news release. "Much of this area was built prior to runoff rules and regulations. Now, these projects treat and filter polluted runoff before the water gets to the creek. This is a direct benefit to the Mississippi River. The city has been a key leader in this effort. Many thanks to all the partners that contributed to these projects."

The event will provide the opportunity to thank all partners and participants for their involvement. In 2013, a $329,750 grant was awarded to the SWCD for these projects. Funding for this project was provided through the Legacy Amendment and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.

Call 218-828-6197 or email tasha.lauer@crowwingswcd.org to RSVP or with questions.