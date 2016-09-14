Nolan hails passage of career and technical education bill

WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan Tuesday applauded the passage of the bipartisan Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, legislation he championed as an original sponsor, a news release from his office said.

The legislation reauthorizes and reforms the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, helping more Americans enter the workforce with the skills they need to compete for high-skilled, in-demand jobs.

Addressing his colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives, Nolan said: "This bill is about more jobs, more opportunities to learn, and more dynamic growth for an economy in need of the most skilled workers America can provide."