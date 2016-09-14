BHS grad honored for teaching

A Brainerd High School graduate was recently recognized for her efforts as a teacher working with students with disabilities.

Paulette (Mouldry) Krawczyk will receive the Teacher of the Year Award from The Arc Minnesota at an awards banquet Sept. 23 in Shoreview. Krawczyk is a 1988 BHS graduate and a graduate of the College of St. Benedict.

Krawczyk teaches all-day kindergarten at St. Jerome School in Maplewood. Before the 2015-16 school year, she had no previous experience working with students on the autism spectrum.

When two children with autism enrolled in her class, Krawczyk read extensively about autism and the behavior therapy program one of the children received. She met with parents before school started and frequently during the year to understand the students' needs and strengths.

The Teacher of the Year Award honors a teacher who has demonstrated excellence in educating and including students with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Arc Minnesota is a statewide, nonprofit organization that promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports their full inclusion and participation in the community throughout their lifetimes.