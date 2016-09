Early Childhood Coalition Farm Fundraiser set Saturday

The Brainerd Lakes Area Early Childhood Coalition Farm Fundraiser will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Farm on St. Mathias.

There will be hayrides, carnival games, face painting, concessions and live animals. Cost is $9 for adults; kids 3 and older are $4 and kids younger than 3 are free.

All proceeds will benefit the Early Childhood Coalition. For more information, visit www.lakesareakids.com or call Amynda at 218-251-4234.