Police Blotter - Sept. 16

ARRESTS—A 25-year-old man was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Washington St. NE for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, felony probation violation, felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of children, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday for an outstanding felony warrant and felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of South Seventh St. and Oak St. following a traffic stop.

A 42-year old man was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday for disorderly conduct and giving a false name to a peace officer in the 400 block of Laurel St. after a complainant reported a man acting inappropriately.

Four 18-year-old men and one 22-year-old man were arrested for disorderly conduct at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel St. following a report of a fight.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old woman was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Thursday for driving after revocation and drug possession near the intersection of Highway 371 and Design Road.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested and cited at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday for shoplifting at Target at 14546 Dellwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

BOMB SQUAD—Report at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious package in the ditch on the 12400 block of Highway 18 in Brainerd. The package was wrapped in tinfoil with wires sticking out and making a beeping noise. The bomb squad x-rayed the device and discovered it was a security sensor from a department store.

Morrison sheriff

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested and a 40-year-man was cited at 6:41 p.m. Sunday after a complainant reported someone riding a bike into the landfill on the 17500 block of Iris Road in Little Falls. The 55-year-old man fled on foot and was tased.

COW-RELATED CALLS—Report of black and white cows in the road at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday on the 29800 block of Nature Road in Royalton. A deputy checked the area but was unable to locate the cows.

Report at at 7:39 a.m. Tuesday that cows had damaged some property on the 18800 block of 205th Ave. in Little Falls. A deputy arrived on scene and observed cow tracks on every trail they drove on. The landowner and the deputy found where the cows had gotten through: a tree had fallen on a barbed wire fence, breaking the wire. The deputy took photos of the damages.

Report that a representative from PETA called at 4:32 p.m. Monday, saying they had received a complaint there was a sick cow at an address on the 15900 block of 225th Ave. in Pierz that was not being taken care of and in a poor environment. A deputy responded and checked the cows. He did not notice anything out of the ordinary. The deputy spoke with someone from the farm, who said they had just let an employee go the day before, and thought it might have been them who made the report to PETA. The deputy called PETA back and advised them of his findings.