Senior Calendar
The Center
803 Kingwood St., Brainerd
218-829-9345
TheBrainerdCenter.com
For the week of Sept. 19-23
Monday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Advice from Ann
9 a.m. - Free Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong Lessons
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Gift Shop
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Hamburger, oven brown potatoes, creamed corn, bun, rhubarb sauce, milk
12:30 p.m. - Party Bridge
1:15 p.m. - Cribbage
5 p.m. - Great Decisions
Tuesday
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Open Craft
8 a.m. - Toymakers
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - noon - Smart Driving
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Doll Makers
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Taco salad w/meat, cheese, salsa, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, dinner roll, fresh fruit, cake, milk
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Oil/Acrylic Painting
4 p.m. - Mahjong
6 p.m. - Duplicate Bridge
6 p.m. - Dominos
6 p.m. - Healthier You
6:30 p.m. - Wood Carving
Wednesday
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8:30 a.m. - Energized
9 a.m. - Zumba
9 a.m. - Hand & Foot
9:30 a.m. - The Center's Morning Group
9:30 a.m. - Mahjong
9:30 a.m. - Rosemaling
9:30 a.m. - Writers Group
10 a.m. - Knitting
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
10:30 a.m. - Book Club
11-11:30 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Service Dining: Chicken in cream sauce, biscuit, peas and carrots, peaches, cream puff dessert, milk
12:30 p.m. - Bingo
3 p.m. - Clogging
Thursday
8-10 a.m. - Donut Day
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Prayer Quilters
9 a.m. - Zumba
9:30 a.m. - Wood Carvers
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Gift Shop
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Pork loin, boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread, bread pudding, milk
11:30 a.m. - Music & Dancing
Noon - 4 p.m. - Smart Drivers
1 p.m. - Scrabble
Friday
8 a.m. - Card Recycling
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Exercise Rooms
9 a.m. - Zumba
10 a.m. - noon - Creative Coloring
11 a.m. - Bone Builders
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. - Lutheran Social Services Dining: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce w/dressing, green beans, garlic bread, ice cream, milk
12:30 p.m. - Mahjong
1 p.m. - Progressive 500
1 p.m. - Movie Matinee "Intolerable Cruelty"