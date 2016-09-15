CLC to host travel information sessions

Central Lakes College is hosting an information session about two travel studies the college is hosting during the upcoming spring break.

The meeting is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in room C229, at CLC's Brainerd campus. To find the room, enter door No. 1 and walk up the stairs.

The London travel study is March 10-19, 2017. Instructor Patrick Spradlin will be available to answer questions about this travel study.

The Costa Rica travel study is March 10-19, 2017. Instructors Kari Frisch and Dave Kobilka will be available to answer questions about this travel study.