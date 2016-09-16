Kayak ride to benefit wounded, homeless veterans

Homeless and Wounded Warriors—Minnesota is preparing to kick off its second annual fall kayak ride for homeless and wounded veterans.

The upcoming ride will feature 17 participants from Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre.

Kayakers will be dropping into the Big Pine River at the Rock Dam south of Crosslake and exiting the river around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Country Kitchen in Brainerd has offered to furnish a meal for participants at no charge. The public is welcome to attend this event. Contact Steve Eisenreich, president of Homeless and Wounded Warriors—Minnesota for more information at 320-267-0376.

Kayaks and all equipment are provided to kayakers at no charge. This annual event is a collaboration with Crow Wing Kayaks in Crosslake.