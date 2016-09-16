III. Cell Phones/Electronic Devices

IV. Consider Additions/Deletions/Acceptance of the Agenda

V. Visitor's Comments

VI. Consider Consent Agenda

A. Minutes of the Aug. 15 meeting

B. Monthly Cash Flow Including Investments

C. Monthly Bills Paid

D. Donations

E. Personnel — New Staff Appointments and Resignation

VII. Special Reports with Possible Action

A. Facilities

B. Budget

1. Committee Report

2. Consider Substitute Teacher Daily Rate of Pay

3. Preliminary Certification of 2016-2017 Levy

C. Activities

1. Committee Report

D. Curriculum

E. Personnel

1. Consider Alternative Career Pathways Memorandum of Understanding

2. Consider Superintendent Contract

F. Policy

1. Committee Report

2. First Reading of MSBA changes to Policy #506, 520 and 529

3. First Reading of Policy No. 721

G. Other

1. Enrollment Update

VIII. Superintendent's Report

IX. Request For Information From Administration

X. Adjournment

Facilities Committee Meeting

Pillager Board of Education

Meets 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Superintendent's Office

I. Call to Order

II. LTFM Plan Study - WSN

III. Snow Plowing Contract

IV. Request for Information

V. Adjourn

Cass County Board of Commissioners

Meets 6 p.m. Tuesday

Walden Township Hall

3991 44th St. SW, Pine River

3:45 p.m. Tour of MN Extension Service Office located at 330 Barclay Ave W., Pine River.

4-H National Youth Science Day

GOT VIVA! Process for evaluating the program, identifying needs and ways to move the program forward

Tour of new Pine River Maintenance Facility located at 390 Barclay Ave. Pine River.

6 p.m. Call to Order.

a. Pledge of Allegiance.

b. Approval of Agenda. (Any requests to be heard not on the

proposed agenda are considered for inclusion at this time).

Robert Yochum — Administrator.

a. Consent Agenda.

b. Report back on AMC Fall Policy Conference on Sept. 15, 2016.

Josh Stevenson — Human Resource Director.

a. Report back on SWCD Liaison Committee. b. Report back from Insurance Committee.

MN Cass County Extension Service.

a National 4-H Week Proclamation (Oct. 2-8, 2016).

b. Cass County 4-H Video Debut — Nic Podoll and Marcia Woeste.

c. Request authorization of video amount of $1,750 and use of unused funds in the

amount of $2,250 for Cass County 4-H member recruitment.

Confirm upcoming meeting schedule.

a. Establish special meeting for the Cass County Department Head Performance

Evaluations on Oct. 11, 2016, beginning at 9 a.m., Commissioner's Board Room, Crtse., Walker, MN and on Tuesday, Oct. 18 after Board Meeting at the Land Department Meeting Room, Backus.

b. AMC District II Meeting on Oct. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. at Northern Township Hall, 445 Town Hall Rd. NW, Bemidji.

c. Cass County/Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Wellness Court Program and Graduation, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, beginning at 9:30 a.m., Cass Lake.

Consent agenda

1. Approve Regular Board Minutes of September 6, 2016.

2. Approve Auditor Manual Warrants dated August 2016 in the amount of $972,488.67.

3. Approve Auditor Warrants dated August 31, 2016 IFS — Use Tax in the amount of $1,153.00.

4. Approve Auditor Warrants dated September 1, 2016 in the amount of $131,602.75.

5. Approve Auditor Warrants dated September 8, 2016 in the amount of $189,089.39.

6. Receive & file monthly budget reports.

7. Approve voided/corrected HHVS Auditor Warrants dated August 31, 2016 in the amount of $(493.00).

8. Approve HHVS Commissioners Warrants dated September 9, 2016 in the amount of $125,699.12.

9. Approve HHVS Auditor Warrants dated September 9, 2016 in the amount of $58,176.28.

10. Approve personnel items.

11. Receive & file Auditor -Treasurer's Interest Income Report for August, 2016.

2A.

12. Authorize - Payments to W.W. Thompson.Inv.#1608 in the amount of $751.70; Mark Beard, Inv.#24 in the amount of $2,350.00; K&K Building, Inc. Inv.#CASSCOH in the amount of $63.45; Bemidji Steel Co. Inc. Inv#142219 in the amount of $367.72 &$11.31=$379.03 PR Shop; Grinning Bear Roll-Off LLC Inv.#81646 in the amount of $264.00; Walker Pipe & Supply Inv.#64432 in the amount of $461.32; Leech Lake Lumber Inv. #1609- 009627 in the amount of $14.95 & Leech Lake Lumber Inv. #1609-009628 in the amount of $13.60;Ike's Fireplace Inv.#5698#3 in the amount of $6,495.00 and Ike's Fireplace Inv.#5698#4 in the amount of $30,220 (source of funds from Capital Fund — Garages & Capital Outlay Bldgs.).

13. Accept donation from Longville American Legion Auxiliary Post 458 to the Cass County Veterans transportation program in the amount of $100.

14. Approve Resolution No. 32-16 that authorizes the Social Services Manager Michele Piprude and HHVS Director of Business Management Heidi Tumberg to sign on behalf of HHVS Accounts related to the management of social security benefits and receipt of cash child support payments.

15. Approve application of City of Pillager for conveyance of parcels in the Crossing development to Pillager resolution 08-16-03 adopted Aug. 16, 2016.

16. Receive & file the OSA exit conference minutes of Wednesday, September 7, 2016.

17. Approve - Cancelling 2015 outstanding checks on September 20, 2016 as presented in the amount of $1,190.77.

18. Award contract for storm damage tree removal from Deerfield Trail, Bungo/Moose Lake Trail, & Bull Moose Trail to Kurt Sawyer in the amount of $1,995.00.

19. Award fence removal contract in Section 18-134-31 (North May Twp.) to Sawyer Timber in the amount of $1,500.

20. Award gravel delivery on timber access road/Snoway One Snowmobile Trail Sect. 27-136-31 (Moose Lake Twp.) contract to Schrupp Excavating in $150.

21. Approve ingress egress easement across tax forfeit land Sec. 3 (Bull Moose Twp) to Christopher and Elizabeth Flier and Thomas F. Johnson.

22. Receive and file Cass County Election Emergency Plan.

23. Approve Agency Agreement between Cass County and City of Walker — Shingobee Trail Connection.

24. Approve Innovation Funding Agreement with Cass County and Region 5, and Cass County and National Joint Purchasing Alliance (NJPA).

Nisswa City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Wednesday

Call to Order 7 p.m. — Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion.

A. Approve minutes of August 17, 24, and September 7, 2016

B. Constitution Week Proclamation

C. Put $4,000 in Cemetery Money Market

D. Presentation of Claims

Open forum

Reports

Police Chief

Fire Chief

Liquor Department

Planning & Zoning Admin.

Park & Rec

Public Works

City Attorney

City Engineer

New Business

A. MnDot Temporary Permit to Construct

B. Accept Resignation of Officer Bren Smith and Authorization to Proceed with Replacement Process

C. Leave Donation of Sick Time

D. Playground Improvements

E. Purchase of Lawn Tractor for Park & Rec Dept.

F. Rezoning of 26837 Edna Lake Road from Open Space Residential and Shoreland Residential to Shoreland Residential

G. Proposal of Services from NJPA for Comprehensive Plan

H. Copier Lease

I. Pay Off Liquor Revenue Bond

J. Freedom Services Adoption Agreement

K. Mayor's Monarch Pledge

Old business

A. Road Assessment Policy

B. Road Standards

C. Engineering Agreements for Edna Lake Rd and Hazelwood Drive

Council reports

A. Mayor

B. Council Members

Announcements

Adjourn

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will conduct a work session at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall for the purpose of discussing the STS Agreement; 2018 Cypress Drive Improvements Project — College Road to Excelsior Road; 2016 Fairview Road Improvements Project Construction Services Fee Increase Request; 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project Change Order No. 1; and Lift Station No. 8 Reconstruction Project Change Order No. 1.

The regular meeting of the Baxter City Council will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from September 6, 2016

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from September 6, 2016

C. Approve City Council Budget Work Session Minutes from August 30, 2016

D. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

E. Accept Planning & Zoning Commission Minutes from September 13, 2016

F. Approve Agreement between Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, Central Lakes College, and the City of Baxter for Student Supervised Pre-Internship Training

G. Approve Animal Control Agreement with Animal Control Enforcement Services (Don Hannahs) for 2016

H. Approve the sale of the 2010 Chevy Impala

I. Approve Temporary Liquor License for the Brainerd American Legion event on September 29, 2016

J. Renew the National Joint Powers Alliance Health Partners Health Insurance Contract for 2017 and Authorize Execution of the Contracts

K. Adopt Resolution No. 2016-078 Setting the Preliminary 2017 Property Tax Levy at $5,807,000

L. Adopt Resolution No. 2016-079 Approving the Preliminary 2017 Governmental Funds Budget

M. Set the Public Information Meeting to Review the 2017 Budget and Levy with Public Testimony for Monday, December 5, 2016 at 6:00 p.m.

N. Approve Resolution No. 2016-080 Approving a revised tree removal plan for a conditional use permit for forestland conversion to allow tree clearing on property located between Homestead Drive and Isle Drive.

O. Approve the Final Pay Estimate No. 4 for the Oscar Kristofferson Picnic Pavilion to Baratto Brothers Construction in the amount of $18,900.00 and start the one-year Warranty period as of September 6, 2016.

P. Accept the Jack Pine Brewery Development Agreement

Q. Approve Tanner Agreement

R. Approve Resolution 2016-081 Vacating Property and Deed to MnDot

S. Accept Utilities Commission Minutes from September 7, 2016

1. Direct staff to remove the existing Bypass Lane sign for northbound traffic located south of the intersection on Dellwood Drive and Novotny Road and replace with "Right Turn Lane & Bypass" sign with the addition of orange flagging over the top of the new signage.

2. Approve the DSG Partial Pay Estimate No. 1 in the amount of $619,940.43 for the 2016 Fixed Network Water Meter Replacement Project.

3. Approve the Anderson Brothers Change Order No.1 in the increased amount of $9,799.20 for the 2016 Fairview Road Improvements Project.

4. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 3 in the amount of $470,068.12 for the 2016 Fairview Road Improvements Project.

5. Approve the SEH Construction Services Fee Increase Request in the not to exceed amount of $20,272.00 for the 2016 Fairview Road Improvements Project.

6. Approve the SEH Agreement for Professional Services in the not to exceed amount of $237,407.00 for the 2018 Cypress Drive Improvements Project from College Road to Excelsior Road.

7. Approve the Anderson Brothers Change Order No. 1 in the increased amount of $12,947.34 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project.

8. Approve the Anderson Brothers Partial Pay Estimate No. 1 in the amount of $442,941.94 for the 2016 Golf Course Drive Improvements Project.

9. Approve the Tri-City Paving Change Order No. 2 for a time extension request for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project.

10. Approve the Tri-City Paving Partial Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $528,112.29 for the 2016 Mill & Overlay, Full Depth Reclamation and Right Turn Lane Construction Project.

11. Approve the DeChantal Excavating Change Order No. 1 for additional site work including graveling, grading and bituminous driveway in the increased amount of $3,575.50 for the Lift Station No. 8 Reconstruction Project.

12. Approve the DeChantal Excavating Final Pay Estimate No. 2 in the amount of $31,016.50 for the Lift Station No. 8 Reconstruction Project.

T. Approve 2016-2017 Contract for Chamber of Commerce Services

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. Planning and Zoning Actions

1. Adopt Resolution No. 2016-082 approving a conditional use permit to allow the placement of fill and grading in a shoreland overlay district and shore impact zone for property located at 13821 Kenwood Court.

B. City of Brainerd Request for Detachment and Annexation of Brainerd Public Utilities Property

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

8. City Administrator's Report

9. City Attorney's Report

10. Adjourn

Brainerd School Board

Special school board meeting

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Washington Educational Services Building

804 Oak St., Brainerd

1. Call to Order and Roll Call

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of the Proposed 2017 Property Tax Levy - Steve Lund

4. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Monday

Brainerd City Hall

Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda (Voice Vote)

5. Consent Calendar (NOTICE TO PUBLIC) — All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one (1) motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to adopt by ROLL CALL VOTE.

A. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting held on Sept. 6, 2016, and the Budget Workshop held on Sept. 12, 2016, as distributed

B. Approval of Licenses

1. Contractor's Licenses — 2 — Renewals

C. Department Activity Reports

1. Police Chief

2. Finance Director

3. City Administrator

D. Minnesota Lawful Gambling Application to Conduct Excluded Bingo — Submitted by Lakes Area USBC Bowling Association to Conduct Excluded Bingo on March 14-18, 2016, November 14-18, 2016 and March 20-24, 2017 — Approval of

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel and Finance Committee Report

1. Approval of Bills, Transfer of Funds & Payments to Contractors

2. Computer Security/End Point Protection

3. Brainerd Oaks TIF Decertification

4. Insurance Options Follow Up

5. Police Department — Purchase In-Squad Video with DWI Forfeiture Funds

B. Safety and Public Works Committee Report

1. Improvement 15-11 — Adopt Resolution Awarding Bids

2. Improvements 14-08 and 14-09 — Adopt Resolution Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Ordering Public Hearing to be held at 7:30 p.m. on October 17, 2016

3. 2016 Downtown Special Services District — Adopt Resolution Declaring Costs to be Assessed and Ordering Public Hearing to be held at 7:30 p.m. on October 17, 2016

4. 2016 Nuisance Assessments — Set Public Hearing to be held at 7:30 p.m. on October 17, 2016

5. Improvement 16-09 — Buffalo Hills Lane Construction

6. Event/Street Closure Application — 607 Holly Street

7. Unfinished Business

A. Call for Applicants — Informational:

(Application Information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards/)

Cable TV Advisory Committee — 1 Term to expire 12/31/2016

Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals — 1 "Tenant Representative" Term to expire 12/31/16

Ad Hoc Walkable Bikeable City Committee

8. New Business

A. 2017 Preliminary Levy and Budget

1. Set Amount for City's 2017 Preliminary Levy

2. Set Date for Budget Public Hearing

9. Public Forum: Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council — Time limits may be imposed.

10. Staff Reports — Written

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Council Member Reports

12. Adjourn — To Joint Meeting of the Walkable Bikeable City Committee and Safety and Public Works Committee to be held at 6 p.m. September 26, 2016 in the City Hall Conference Room

NOTE: Safety and Public Works Committee will meet at 7 p.m.

Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m.

Brainerd Planning Commission

Meets 6 p.m. Wednesday

City Hall Council Chambers

1. Call to Order

2. Approval/Amendment of Agenda

3. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting held on Aug. 17, 2016 and the workshop held on August 17, 2016.

4. New business

a) Essentia Health — St. Joseph's Medical Center 523 N. 3rd Street, Brainerd, for a variance to modify the screening requirements for the parking lot it owns at 501 N 4th Street.

b) Joe Hess, 310 N. 6th Street has submitted a request to rezone the property from R-1 (Single Family) Residential to R3 (High Density Residential).

5. Public forum — Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Planning Commission — Time limits may be imposed

6. Old business

Review Vacation Rentals By Owner (VRBO) Draft Zoning Ordinance language

7. Commissioners' Questions/Comments

8. City Planner's Report

9. Adjourn

Crow Wing County Committee of the Whole

Meets 9 a.m. Tuesday

Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room, second floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd

The agenda has been published as shown below but is subject to change to include such business as may come before the Board.

1. 9 a.m. Highway Safety Project Impacts — Rob Hall

2. 9:30 a.m. Road Safety Analysis and Draft Policies — Tim Bray and Rob Hall

3. 10:30 a.m. Workforce Center Lease Discussion — Craig Nathan and Sue Hilgart

Crow Wing County Committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

9 a.m. Monday, Technology Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

10 a.m. Monday, Personnel Committee, Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room

9 a.m. Tuesday, Committee of the Whole, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room

3 p.m. Tuesday, Historical Society Committee, Crow Wing County Museum

10 a.m. Thursday, Northeast Regional Emergency Communications Board, ITV

6 p.m. Thursday, Region Five Development Commission, Staples

9 a.m. Friday, Budget Committee, Historic Courthouse, Jinx Ferrari Meeting Room