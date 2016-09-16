Crash sends 2 of 3 drivers to hospital

NISSWA—Two drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash at 3:53 p.m. Monday on Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa were injured and transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office reported Kathryn D. Heger, 64, Brainerd, was southbound on Sunset Valley Road when she ran the stop sign on Crow Wing County Road 13. Rochelle R. Borg, 52, Nisswa, was eastbound on County Road 13 at the time and the two vehicles collided. Heger's vehicle then struck a third vehicle that was facing northbound at the intersection. The driver of the third vehicle, Brock L. Andrews, 16, Brainerd, was not injured.

The Nisswa Police Department assisted at the scene.