Just For Kix to receive Business Excellence Award

Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch Cindy and Steve Clough, who grew Just For Kix from a dream to a multi-faceted business serving tens of thousands, are Brainerd Excellence Award winners. They will be honored at the Oct. 26 Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Cragun's Resort.

A partnership in life and in business dedicated to hard work and a willingness to take risks helped fuel the success of Just For Kix.

Cindy and Steve Clough combined their skills to grow the local company into one that serves tens of thousands of dancers in programs across the country.

"Cindy and I balance each other out," Steve Clough said. "We've always been a team and worked closely together and enjoyed it."

Next month, Just For Kix will be recognized as the winner of the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Business Excellence Award during an Oct. 26 ceremony at Cragun's Resort. The award spotlights an outstanding business for its entrepreneurial spirit in categories of leadership, workforce and innovation.

Cindy Clough had the creative aspect and vision for the company and Steve Clough kept the business and financial side going. In the beginning, their vision for the company was as far out as the next week. Cindy Clough said they succeeded at times in spite of their lack of knowledge about starting a business, but their hard work made up for it.

The hard work hasn't stopped or even slowed down much with Cindy Clough still working more than 60 hours a week during their busy times, but they've learned a lot along the way both from success and failure. They've been willing to take risks.

"We certainly could not do this without our employees," Steve Clough said, noting some employees have told them they couldn't take the risks the Cloughs have been willing to take. "Cindy and I have been willing to take risks. We've enjoyed the risk and the challenges we've experienced."

Cindy Clough's interest in dance started early. She was a baton twirler and, at age 16, was giving lessons to teach others how to master it. She played clarinet and learned music by hearing it. She visualized movements. Her abilities were apparent even as a teenager.

When she was a teenager her band director at Brainerd High School told her she had a gift. He told her she could sell her choreography work. The next time someone called she gave them a price and it worked.

"I liked to watch half-time shows with my Dad," she said, noting even as a small child she enjoyed the performances. "I think it was something in me. I was never taught how to choreograph. I could just see it."

She would go on to coach the Brainerd High School Dance Team. In 1981 they won at state. After a performance women came up to Clough asking if she'd start a program for younger children. She was looking for a business she had a passion for and one she could do and still be a stay-at-home mom. Steve Clough said they put an ad in the Dispatch about the dance classes and in short order there were 120 children signed up and it kept catching fire from there.

Business beginnings

In the early years of building the company, Cindy and Steve Clough took to the road. The dance classes grew as additional communities asked to be included. Cindy Clough provided private choreography and training across the Midwest and beyond. The Cloughs and their two young sons traveled from city to city from Washington state to Illinois and points in between. They have fond memories of all those hours in the car, reading to the boys. Steve Clough spent time with the boys at parks while Cindy Clough taught. They'd load up and move to the next city. At one point they spent 31 straight days traveling to 28 towns stopping when they got tired and finding whatever motel had an available room.

"It was all good," Steve Clough said. "It was a lot of fun and we did it for several years."

Those early years were challenging but they've made for good stories in the retelling. The hard work laid the ground for the multiple businesses they would later create.

Just For Kix started in 1981 with those youth dance team classes.

The company now hosts high school dance camps in seven states, manages more than 200 youth dance programs across the nation, serving more than 23,000 dancers each year—with 500 area dancers going to the dance studio in Baxter annually. More than 2,000 teams participate in Just For Kix dance competitions for the youth programs.

"Much of our business has come about because of a need from another part of other business," Cindy Clough said.

They started summer dance camps in 1983. And grew into producing halftimes at collegiate bowl games to offer those attending dance camps an incentive for tryouts. Just For Kix began producing the halftime show of a national collegiate bowl game in the 1980s. This year, they expect to fill 24 buses as they host dancers and their families for the halftime show at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

As they worked with dancers in the early years, they made copies of catalogs from other companies to help as parents asked where they could get tights, shoes and other dancewear.

"It was like a light bulb went off—'you need to start your own catalog business,'" Steve Clough said. In 1988, they started a catalog business with dancewear and related items. In the early days they didn't have inventory and would order items when customers placed orders.

The catalog business now distributes one million catalogs internationally with its own custom design label dancewear. In 1995, Just For Kix expanded to include a manufacturing arm for dancers' costumes and last year provided more than 40,000 costumes. In 2010, the expansion included starting a new business, the Teehive, with an ability to create custom apparel.

"We were so green we had no business experience whatsoever so everything we did was by the seat of our pants," Cindy Clough said.

"We've always taken the approach that hard work is what makes it all work," Steve Clough said.

During those many miles and hours on the road building the business, they did a lot of talking and shared ideas for the future. On one of their trips they were inspired by a book titled "The Magic of Thinking Big." It changed their thinking.

In the beginning, people wondered how they could support themselves by dance. They had lean years but created good memories, Steve Clough said.

Now their three adult children are all part of their businesses.

The Cloughs are constantly looking at ways to improve and regularly have recap meetings. Cindy Clough said she's called the queen of recap and now that continuous improvement process is built in and happens even as they go through the event.

"What went wrong, why did it go wrong, what can we do to fix it, what are we going to do better next year," Steve Clough said. "I think that is so important."

Be willing to take a risk

They are asked for advice from others who have a dream of their own.

Cindy Clough said it can't be about instant success.

"You have to be in it for the long haul," she said. "Because some of your hard work will not come back to you until many years later—you'll be surprised by that. It's going to be harder than you think. ... You have to almost set yourself up for failure so that you're expecting it so you can deal with it you can be resilient."

Both Cloughs say it's important to be prepared to fail, shake the experience off and learn from it without being paralyzed by a desire to have everything be perfect before being willing to take a risk. They noted if they were to dwell on missteps they probably wouldn't have been as successful.

"You have to be innovative and that's a big area to take risks also with choreography," she said. "So many people want to play it safe and do what everyone else has done rather than go out on a limb ... and that's an area where I've had a lot of failures but a lot of successes too."

Steve Clough tells people to "go for it."

"You need to have the drive," he said. "You've got to realize you've got to work hard. That is one of the great things about our country everyone can do what Cindy and I did."

Cindy Clough said sometimes it takes jumping off the cliff and figuring out how to solve the problem on the way down. "We've done that," Steve Clough said. "I think too many people don't jump off that cliff. Many times she's the one who jumped and pulled me with her."

"If somebody tells me I can't do something then I figure out a way to do it," Cindy Clough said.

"We're working very hard still, we enjoy it." Steve Clough said.

To be recognized with an award is humbling and created a moment to stop and reflect, they said. They noted they always valued hard work, honesty and doing the right thing. They wanted to allow employees flexibility for family time.

"I think you have to understand that and we've always tried to accommodate those needs that people have outside of work and it does come back to you and it has come back to us with very dedicated employees," Steve Clough said. "... I encourage people if you've got an idea give it a shot but you've got to be ready to have failure too. ... You've got to be ready to pick yourself up and move on ... There's a lot of room for success. And I think there is a lot of room for success because most people won't do that. It comes from hard work. ... Maybe it was easier for us because we were together and we did this together."