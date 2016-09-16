Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Rainbow over Brainerd

    By Kelly Humphrey Today at 8:45 p.m.
    Kelly Humphrey/Brainerd Dispatch A rainbow launches across the sky after a burst of rain Friday in Brainerd.

    A rainbow launches through the sky after a burst of rain Friday in Brainerd.

    Explore related topics:NewsRainbowWeather
    Advertisement