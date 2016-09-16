Celebration of Excellence Award set Oct. 26

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber will present two awards at its Celebration of Excellence this year—the traditional Business Excellence Award, which goes to an outstanding local business, and the new Business Legacy Award, which celebrates individual lifetime achievements as well as community and economic contributions.

The Business Excellence Award recognizes a lakes area business for its entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishments, exemplifying leadership, innovation, community investments and employee engagement. A 10-member volunteer selection committee independently scored and discussed each applicant before choosing the annual winner.

"The number and the quality of this year's applicants was amazing," said Nate Grotzke, Close-Converse broker, chamber board member and 2016 business awards chair. "It was exciting to learn about how each business started, the challenges they had to overcome, and the ultimate success they achieved. We were unanimous in our choice of Just for Kix, which is one of our great local success stories."

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber's fifth-annual Celebration of Excellence is set for the evening of Oct. 26 at Cragun's Resort. Individual tickets are $45 and table sponsorships are $500. Visit www.tinyurl.com/chamberaward for more information. The Business of Excellence Award Presentation is sponsored by the Brainerd Dispatch.