Do you remember the Beverly Cleary books, like Ramona Quimby, Henry Huggins, or the Mouse and the Motorcycle? Kristina, who is 8 years old, has read most of them and is excited to start another.

With taste buds that are well developed for her age, Kristina is also a bit of a connoisseur. Her favorite dinner is shrimp that is buttery, soft and baked in the oven.

Although Kristina has only had the opportunity to camp a couple times (and one time was in her backyard), she loves having sausage and potato packs roasted in the campfire and then piling on the blankets to spend a cozy night in the tent.

What would Kristina like to do with a Kinship Mentor? She wants to go bike riding, do crafts and go swimming.

Kristina is a nice girl, with a beautiful smile who lives south of Brainerd. Has she tugged at your heart?

She is waiting for you.

With offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples, Kinship Partners serves area families by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Mentors can be individuals, couples or families.

For more information about Kristina or any of the 34 kids waiting for a Kinship Partners mentor, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.