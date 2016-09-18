Dairy Research and Promotion Council calls for candidates

ST. PAUL—The Minnesota Dairy Research and Promotion Council is seeking candidates to run for board positions in 11 districts. Elected board members represent dairy farmers in their respective districts, and make decisions regarding the expenditure of dairy check-off funds.

Candidates should be active dairy farmers who are well-informed members of their community and interested in check-off promotion programs. Those interested in running for a seat on the board should contact their local nominating chairs by Oct. 10.

After the nomination deadline, a list of the candidates will be available from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Mail requests should be sent to Promotion Councils, 625 North Robert Street, St. Paul, MN 55155-2538. Election ballots will be mailed in January. Contact Ruth White at 651-201-6494 with any questions.

Open districts in the Brainerd lakes area by county and township:

District 2 - Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Carlton, St. Louis, Itasca, Aitkin, Pine, Cook, Lake, Koochiching. Nominating Chair Rick Voss, 320-515-0890.

District 4 - Otter Tail, Wilkin. Nominating Chair Laurie Schroeder, 218-736-6883.

District 6 - Morrison, Crow Wing. Nominating Chair Alan Gunderson, 320-630-9797.