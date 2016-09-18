MMFCU announces fundraiser to benefit Habitat for Humanity

In keeping with a commitment and motto of "People Helping People," Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union will launch a fall fundraiser Sept. 21 with proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The fundraiser is in conjunction with the Minnesota Credit Union's 'Day of Kindness,' when staff from credit unions across the state participate in volunteering to help in their communities.

From Sept. 21-Oct. 28, each MMFCU branch will sell carpentry cutouts for $1, $5, or $10 to be hung on display in their lobbies. All monies raised will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. In addition, MMFCU will match the dollars raised up to $3,000.

On Oct. 10, MMFCU staff will volunteer on a house build or other community-enriching activity. "The Day of Kindness is a very special day for all of us at Mid-Minnesota," said MMFCU President Chuck Albrecht in a news release. "Helping others has always been at the heart of what we do. This particular day allows us another opportunity to help others in our communities. And we also encourage our members to come alongside of us and find an area where they can contribute that same day. Big or small, every effort makes a big difference in the lives of others."

For more information about the Day of Kindness and fall fundraiser, contact any MMFCU branch location.