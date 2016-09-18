Aitkin County Most Wanted for September 2016

There are two new faces on the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office Top 10 Most Wanted list for September.

Powers has been wanted by Aitkin County since 1998 and others on the list have been wanted since the early 2000s.

The sheriff's office needs the public's help to find these people on the Top 10 Most Wanted list. If people see any of the suspects or have any information, they can call the sheriff's office at 218-927-7435. Individuals do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person.

The 10 Most Wanted list in Aitkin County

• Bearheart, 31, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charge. His warrant was issued April 29, 2016.

• Cain, 49, is wanted for theft-wrongfully obtaining assistance. Her warrant was issued May 10, 2004.

• Corwin, 19, is wanted for failing to appear in court on a fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance charge. His warrant was issued Aug. 22, 2016.

• Fisher, 33, is wanted for felony false imprisonment. His warrant was issued June 6, 2016.

• Friel, 28, is wanted for felony fleeing a peace officer and a felon in possession of a firearm. His warrant was issued May 13, 2016.

• Iverson, 54, is wanted for felony issuing a worthless check. His warrant was issued Dec. 14, 2006.

• Kujawa, 53, is wanted for making terroristic threats. His warrant was issued Dec. 21, 1998.

• Olson, 41, is wanted for felony theft by check. His warrant was issued July 12, 2004.

• Powers, 69, is wanted for wildfire/arson. His warrant was issued May 4, 1998.

• Walker, 42, is wanted for felony theft/controlled substances. His warrant was issued Aug. 12, 2014.