PEQUOT LAKES—Pequot Lakes Police Department would like to remind motorists to drive safely through the construction zones.

Sgt. Chad Turcotte said traffic was heavy Sunday on Highway 371, which has been under construction all summer from Nisswa to Jenkins. Law enforcement responded to one personal injury crash involving a Harley Davidson in Jenkins. Pequot Lakes arrested a male driver who was clocked at driving more than 85 mph through the construction zones.

Turcotte said at 8:47 a.m., he attempted to stop the speeding vehicle going southbound on Highway 371, as he watched it pass a half a dozen vehicles. The vehicle caused two northbound vehicles to drive onto the shoulder and ditch to avoid a head-on collision, Turcotte said. After a short pursuit, the driver was placed under arrest.

Turcotte said by 2 p.m. Sunday, he had stopped 10 vehicles who were clocked at driving 69 mph or more in the construction zones.

"We ask drivers to be alert, wear their seat belts and to drive the speed limit," Turcotte said. "We are doing extra enforcement with school back in session."