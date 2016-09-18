Fall Theater workshops offered for grades 1-8

Mary Aalgaard and her company Play off the Page, along with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center at CLC, are offering fall theatre workshops for students in grades one through eight.

First through fourth grades meet from 4-5 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 in the Chalberg Theatre at CLC. The class theme is Millie and Willie have a bumper crop in their straw bale garden. They need the neighborhood kids to help them with the harvest. While they're picking potatoes, and gathering tomatoes, the kids tell jokes, sing songs, plan their Halloween costumes and Thanksgiving party.

The students will write their own play under the guidance of playwright Aalgaard and her assistants. There will be a performance on the last day of class for family and friends.

The workshop for grades five through eight meet 5:30-7 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 22 to Nov. 10 in the Chalberg Theatre at CLC. Registration fee is $50 and deadline to register is Tuesday. There will be no class Oct. 20.

The class will write a play together using the themes of fall, harvest and the holidays. Youth will take some time in the beginning sessions to develop characters and write a script, including

scenes that individuals and small groups create.

To register, call 218-855-8199. For more information contact Aalgaard at mary@playoffthepage.com or 218-232-6069.