Essentia Health is providing two options to be vaccinated: by scheduling a 10-minute appointment at your local clinic or just stopping by during a Walk-In Flu Clinic.

This year Essentia Health will only provide flu shots or a high dose flu shot option for those age 65 and older. FluMist, the nasal spray vaccine, will not be available this year based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determination that FluMist had not effectively protected children or adults against the flu and should not be used, Essentia Health reported.

"This year, it will be different because we aren't able to offer the FluMist, so everyone will need the injectable vaccine," said Essentia Health Certified Child Life Specialist JoHannah Orman in a news release. "Studies show that children who are prepared for experiences tend to cope better with those experiences. Making sure they know—'Yes, we're going to the clinic. Yes, there is going to be a poke.' For parents, it's about being prepared to help your child cope with their upcoming procedure."

Essentia Health provided a few things people can do to make the experience more comfortable for children:

• Bring a comfort object, such as a favorite blanket or stuffed animal, something that will help your child feel comfortable and safe in the environment.

• Use comfort positions of hugging your child chest to chest, chest to back, or in a side-seated position—all ways to have the child feel embraced and secure—while receiving an immunization.

• Provide distractions, such as deep breathing or blowing bubbles.

Vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu," said Kari Russell, registered nurse, infection preventionist at Essentia Health. "Other precautions you should take include washing your hands regularly, covering your cough, and not going to work or school if you are sick.

"An infected person can spread influenza when they cough, sneeze or just talk near others. They can also spread it by touching or sneezing on an object someone else touches later."

The cost of a flu vaccine is covered by Medicare Part B, Medicaid and most private insurance companies.

Essentia Health clinics are offering 10-minute appointments at all locations: Baxter, Brainerd, Crosslake, Emily, Hackensack, Pequot Lakes, Pierz, Pillager, and Pine River. Options for flu vaccination will include: flu shots and a high dose flu shot option for those 65 and over. Call 218-828-7100 for more information.

Walk In Flu Clinics are scheduled:

• Baxter Clinic, 13060 Isle Drive; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

• Brainerd Clinic, 2024 S 6th Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays: Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29

• Crosslake Clinic, 35205 County Road 3, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

• Emily Clinic, 20918 County Road 1, 8:30a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays: Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

• Hackensack Clinic, 110 3rd Street S, 8:30a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

• Pequot Lakes Clinic, 4217 W Woodman Street, 8:30a.m.-4 p.m., Thursdays: Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27

• Pierz Clinic, 221 N Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesdays: Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25

• Pillager Clinic, 680 Pillsbury Street N, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26

• Pine River Clinic, 15 Barclay Ave., 8:30a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26