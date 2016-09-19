Crow Wing Drill Team defends title

The Crow Wing County 4-H Large Freestyle Drill Team and its coaches Saturday at the state competition include: coaches are Maria Minten (front left), Brandon and Amy Borgstrom and Jeff Meier and Rylee Mintin; and girls are Ashley Foust (back left), Jessica Larson, Alex Keating, Kaitlyn Borgstrom, Samantha Meier, Abbey Ashmore, Ashlin Schneider, Maddie Bernie and Brooke Schuber Submitted

The Crow Wing County 4-H Large Freestyle Drill Team won the 2016 state competition Saturday in the AgStar Arena at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The team has competed at the state level since 2010 and took first place last year and its goal was to do it again this year. Steve Kohls

The team of nine girls and their horses won the 2016 state competition Saturday in the AgStar Arena at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The team has competed at the state level since 2010 and took first place last year. The group's goal was to do it again this year.

There were 17 teams competing for the championship. The Crow Wing team earned 127 out of 130 points for the win.

Amy Borgstrom, one of the coaches of the team, said the number of teams competing was higher than past years. She said typically there are about a dozen teams in the state competition.

"I'm very proud of the team," Amy Borgstrom said. "They put in a lot of hard work this year. I couldn't have asked for a more dedicated team. They were so pumped when they found out they won."

Team captains Kaitlyn Borgstrom, a 2016 Brainerd High School graduate, and Samantha Meier, a 2015 BHS graduate, were emotional when they found out they won.

"We were pretty excited," Meier said. "I was shocked. We went out there and we did really good. The crowd was screaming and clapping for us and when we found out I was sitting and my first reaction was I was so excited that I started crying."

"I don't even know how to explain how excited we were. We didn't really even have time to cry. We got on our horses and said 'Did we just really win?'" Kaitlyn Borgstrom added.

Once the championship team was announced, the team performed their routine for the opening ceremony in the coliseum at the Minnesota State Fair Horse Show.

"It was pretty neat. Throughout the routine we (she and Meier) looked at each other and were trying not to cry," Kaitlyn Borgstrom said. "When we came into this competition we were like, 'We can do this and defend our title' and then we really did defend our title. ... Our goal as a drill team also was to perform in the coliseum and we did that so now we need a new goal."

Meier also participated in the parade of the flags for the opening ceremony, so she didn't have a lot of down time from once the team was announced the winner to doing the parade of flags to performing the routine in the coliseum.

"I had to hurry up and stop crying," she said.

Meier said during the competition, the girls "kept it together" and did well when they performed. She said the team's pinwheels were perfect and the judge commented to the team that their routine was "good, had a high level of difficulty and adding speed to it was huge," Meier said.

"Winning state has made my last year worth it," Meier said. "All the girls are sad that this is my last year, but I will coach them next year."

The Crow Wing County drill team competed with a nine-minute, 20-second routine. The nine girls, ages 12 to 19, did the choreography of their routine. The girls and their horses ride in unison and in synchronized patterns and "dance" to music, which included "Eye of the Tiger," "Summer of '69" and "Footloose."

On the team with Kaitlyn Borgstrom and Meier are Abby Ashmore, a BHS ninth-grader, and her horse Vanzi; Alex Keating, a BHS sophomore, and her horse Georgia; Ashlin Schneider, a BHS ninth-grader, and her horse Coffee; Maddie Bernie, a junior at BHS, and her horse Quixote; Jessica Larson, a sophomore at Pequot Lakes High School, and her horse Bubba; Brooke Schubert, a sixth-grader in Pierz, and her horse Skip; and Ashley Faust, a senior at Pierz Healy High School, and her horse Maveric.

The team, coached by Maria Minten, Brandon and Amy Borgstrom, Jeff Meier and Rylee Mintin, have been practicing the routine since mid-May. They meet twice a week for two hours. They perform each year at the Crow Wing County Fair and compete at the state competition.

The drill team is part of the 4-H Horse program designed to teach youth leadership, collaboration and teamwork. The girls also learn horsemanship skills, learning how to ride, safe riding and picking up horse tips from others.